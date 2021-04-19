McAlester teen recognized for fundraising efforts

Angie Miller | Courtesy photoReed Marcum

A McAlester teen received recognition for his fundraising efforts toward pediatric cancer awareness.

Reed Marcum received a United States Congressional Awards in recognition of his outstanding and invaluable service to the the community.

Marcum presented a check in March worth $33,589 to representatives of the Hudson Strong Foundation — and raised another $1,000 by the end of the day.

The foundation is named for Hudson Campbell, the 2-year-old child of Kelley and Michael Campbell who died in 2018 from complications of pediatric cancer.

