McAlester teen recognized for fundraising efforts

A McAlester teen received recognition for his fundraising efforts toward pediatric cancer awareness.
Reed Marcum received a United States Congressional Awards in recognition of his outstanding and invaluable service to the the community.
Marcum presented a check in March worth $33,589 to representatives of the Hudson Strong Foundation — and raised another $1,000 by the end of the day.
The foundation is named for Hudson Campbell, the 2-year-old child of Kelley and Michael Campbell who died in 2018 from complications of pediatric cancer.
