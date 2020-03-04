McAlester High School’s Team Black placed third and Team Gold placed seventh in the 2020 Oklahoma High School Mock Trial competition.
Owasso High School Team Rutherford ultimately won the state championship during the final round of competition Tuesday evening and will represent Oklahoma in the national competition in May in Evansville, Indiana.
The program involves teams of students portraying attorneys and defendants in a courtroom setting with judges and attorneys evaluating their performance. This year’s mock trial case focused on a criminal prosecution brought by the state of Oklahoma against a mother who is charged with negligent homicide arising out of the death of her unborn son following a motor vehicle accident.
“The two McAlester teams were among just eight out of 41 teams statewide to make it to the semifinal round,” said Oklahoma Bar Association President Susan Shields of Oklahoma City. “We are extremely proud of the work performed by all the teams, teachers and attorney coaches.”
Members of Team Black are Caleb Brown, Connor Clark, Emily Collins, Olivia Harkins, Reed Marcum, Kamden McKelvey, Kristyn Stantino and Raksha Tabada.
Members of Team Gold are Emilee Coxsey, Matt Davis, Autumn Fields, Jolee Hood, Aaron Manning, Madisynne Mattitoda, Hailey Merrifield, Laynee Marshall and Hayden Young.
Both teams are coached by teachers Nicole Green and Matt Wilson, Retired Judge James Bland, Judge Tim Mills and attorney Matt Sheets.
The school also had a third team participating in the competition that began in late January.
Other top finishers are second place Owasso Team RDEX; fourth, Clinton Team Gold; fifth, Broken Arrow Team Black; sixth, Ada Varsity Team; and eighth, Stillwater Advanced Team.
The Mock Trial Program is sponsored and funded by the Oklahoma Bar Foundation and the Oklahoma Bar Association Young Lawyers Division. Nearly 400 judges and attorneys volunteered their time to work with mock trial teams as coaches and to conduct the competitions.
The Oklahoma Bar Foundation, through its grants and awards program, allocates funds to nonprofit agencies and programs like mock trial. The mission of the foundation is to ensure justice is possible for all Oklahomans through the promotion of law, education and access to justice. The 18,000-member Oklahoma Bar Association, headquartered in Oklahoma City, was created by the Oklahoma Supreme Court to advance the administration of justice and to foster and maintain learning, integrity, competence, public service and high standards of conduct among Oklahoma’s legal community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.