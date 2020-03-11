GOC, the third-grade team representing the McAlester Boys and Girls Club, won last week's Wayman Tisdale lightning league State Tournament. GOC took a 13-4 win against the Oklahoma Swarm. Pictured are Jaylianna James, Tenley Morgan, Gracie Miller, Jailee Baker, Tyanna James, Parker Cochran and Emily Cosper.
McAlester team wins Wayman Tisdale tournament
- Submitted report
Obituaries
John Anthony Ford, 54, of McAlester, died on Monday, March 9, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are pending with Chaney-Harkins Funeral Home of McAlester.
Seth Merrick Weber, infant son of Seth and Cacey (San-ders) Weber, died on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Oklahoma City, at Oklahoma University Children's Hospital. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Bishop Funeral Service and Crematory. A private memorial service will be held at…
Jewel W. "Judy" Sullivan, 87, of McAlester, died on Sunday, March 8, 2020, in McAlester. The family will receive friends at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home today from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, March 11, at 3 p.m. at Brumley-Mills Chapel. Burial will follow at Tannehi…
Tom Jefferson Ratliff, 97, of Wilburton, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his home. Viewing and visitation will be today, March 10, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Waldrop Funeral Home. Graveside services will be on Wednesday, March 11, at 2 p.m. at High Bridge Cemetery in Wilburton. Off…
