Jamie Price said summer school brought McAlester students some academic challenges and some fun.
The Parker Intermediate Principal said teachers help students during the summer program with math, reading and other courses — in addition to having a little fun with field trips to local banks, flower shops, field days and more.
“We just have a bunch of really cool stuff where they get the academics but they also get the other side with the summer,” Price said.
Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced in May the State Department of Education’s Ready Together Oklahoma program focused on supporting students through the pandemic — including an emphasis on summer school. The OSDE will put $14 million in summer learning programs through 2023.
Price said some students regressed, but she believes academics saw little decline over the course of the pandemic with MPS being on campus the majority of the year under safety protocols.
“It’s the difference between being in a classroom with a teacher and learning hands-on instruction — versus being online,” Price said. “It’s much more effective for us to have kids in the classroom that way we can help them and be able to teach to their needs.”
Price said a reduced student-to-teacher ratio helped during the summer.
MPS held 23 days of instruction with teachers listening to each student read daily and Price said more direct help better aided students.
“The teachers are able to a lot more with a lot less students,” Price said.
MPS had 22 teachers at both campuses for the morning session and 11 teachers in the afternoon.
Price said the 450 students in this year’s summer school was more than normal — which she said is about 230 students.
She attributed the rise mostly to adding fourth, fifth, and sixth grades to the summer program after previously only taking students up to third grade.
“And even when we had applications come in, we were over 500,” Price said.
Price thanked Choctaw Nation and school officials for funding the program.
Choctaw Nation contributed $235,242.18 toward salaries and $8,900 toward teacher supplies for the summer school program, school officials said.
MPS supplemented that with $88,000 toward the program.
The school also extends its summer program through junior high and high school.
Choctaw Nation focuses on kindergarten through sixth grade and the MPS program includes students from area schools that don’t offer summer school.
Price said she believes the summer school program helped keep students increase their learning level from the end of the academic year as they prepare for the fall.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
