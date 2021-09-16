Fifth grade student Tressie Tapscott smiles as she reaches into a raised box and scoops pebbles aside to plant a young banana plant in a new aquaponics system.
The McAlester Public Schools student was among several Thursday to take their first steps in a new course about aquaponics in a greenhouse installed behind Parker Intermediate Center that will help provide some fruits and vegetables for the school.
Aquaponics is a system of growing plants in water used to cultivate aquatic organisms. Jason Lee, with Wholesome Roots in McAlester, installed the system at the middle school and introduced fifth- and sixth-grade students to how the system works.
"I enjoy it and the kids enjoy it," Lee said. "Most of the kids don't get to see what plants do this close and so it's fun."
Lee said Wholesome Roots has grown tomatoes, peppers, vegetables and more in McAlester for years. He's done aquaponics for about six years and now has a 1,800-square-feet greenhouse with a 5,000-gallon water system operating with as much as roughly 500 pounds of fish.
He said the school agreed two years ago to pay for materials if he would build the greenhouse and aquaponics center — which was originally built at McAlester's Will Rogers Elementary before being moved to Parker this year.
Lee and Parker Intermediate Principal Jamie Price spent the morning talking with students about how the system works.
The system includes a large water tank with a few large goldfish and more will be added throughout the semester. The water runs to two other raised boxes full of pebbles, and to a box on the ground with floating beds that will be used for growing lettuce, cucumbers and more.
Students planted several banana pups in the raised boxes, digging into the pebbles and planting the young plants before restoring the pebbles.
Price said the school's science department will rotate days to check on the greenhouse and students voted on what to grow.
She said the greenhouse gives students an interactive way to learn and grow food — and they look forward to starting the grow process.
"They're very excited — they love it," Price said.
