A McAlester High School student keeps helping his community.
Reed Marcum, a sophomore at MHS, has raised $33,000 to go toward the Hudson Strong Foundation set to help families in the McAlester area. He also organizes giveaways before each school year and each Christmas to help raise awareness and funds for families impacted by pediatric cancer.
But he said anyone can help their community.
"If you want to help your community, you don't have to do something huge to help out," Reed said. "A small little something can make a huge impact on someone or your community."
Reed started the project after he learned about Hudson Campbell, a 2-year-old Eufaula boy who died of pediatric cancer in 2018.
His mother, Angie Miller, showed him the story through Facebook posts and Reed decided to help raise awareness and funds for those impacted by pediatric cancer.
The event grew to include MacKenna "Kenna" Faith Mattioda, who was born with a congenital heart disease called Ebstein Anomaly, pulmonary valve atresia and pulmonary artery stenosis.
Reed and the foundation agreed to give the family half the proceeds from a silent auction — totaling $21,806.02 from 216 items.
"It's a very big number and it just surprised me to say the least," Reed said.
Reed is on the mock trial team, drama club, and a 4-H member.
He and his stepdad, J. Michael Miller, put together backpack giveaways before each school year and toy giveaways before each Christmas.
Reed said the backpack giveaway originated after he saw a classmate without school supplies and he wanted to do something for others.
Last year's bookbag giveaway offered more than 4,000 backpacks for students. This year's annual Bookbag Giveaway is set for 10 a.m. Aug. 8 at the J. Michael Miller Law Firm.
Reed said anyone who wants to donate items or money to the annual giveaways or silent auctions, they can do so at the J. Michael Miller Law Firm in McAlester.
"Or if they don't want to donate, they can help by just spreading the word around about what's going on," Reed said.
He added that anyone who donates to the backpack giveaway will be entered for a chance to win a pair of Air Pod pros.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
