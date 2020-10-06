McAlester starts tech cadre to train teachers for digital transition

Schools scrambled for devices after being forced to close buildings and transition to virtual learning models with the COVID-19 pandemic last spring — but Delilah Rodriguez said teachers needed training, too.
Rodriguez, STEM director at McAlester Public Schools, said the district for years had worked toward having one device per student, but the sudden switch to virtual learning last spring left several teachers needing help on how to continue their classes online.
"A lot of us teachers talked about 'going one-to-one is great but we needed training' — lots and lots of training," Rodriguez said. "Because some aren't taught that way, some are used to paper and pencil, things like that."
Students in pre-K through first grade at MPS use Seesaw, while most students and classes across the district use Google Classroom and other digital tools.
Rodriguez said the Seesaw technology is simpler and easier for the younger students to learn, while Google Classroom offers more tools — including grading options for teachers.
Cami is a tool used for higher grades where students can edit a PDF online and submit it to be graded — another tool that required training for students and teachers alike.
After seeing some teachers struggling with the online transition in the spring, Rodriguez started the One-To-One Tech Cadre to help teachers she was spending a lot of time bringing up to speed on different technology.
"I spent like eight hours a day in meetings with teachers showing them how to do it," Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez said she met with four core leaders for the group through July to discuss which lessons needed to be taught first in order for teachers to succeed in the virtual learning model.
She said the group's first focus was to help teachers organize effectively on Google Classroom.
"We came up with what practices would be best for our district to use," Rodriguez said.
The group built lessons for teachers to organize Google Classroom to matching settings across the district.
Fast materials go in the first topic folder for things like online class books, syllabus, office hours, contact information, and other documents for class-wide essentials.
Other topic folders get organized with different units and standards per each classroom.
"We kind of gave them the best practices instead of just putting everything on the Google Classroom and having nothing in a folder," Rodriguez said. "That's just what we needed because people had never used it before."
The cadre — comprised of Rodriguez, Tim Collier, Bret Lalli, Ashley Gragg and Margie McElhaney — also put together lessons for teachers on how to best record lessons, how to make Google Forms for class, how to use Chrome tools, and more.
After putting lessons together, the cadre would get 20 other teachers to learn those lessons before teaching what they learned to about eight other teachers.
"That way, people at their buildings have assigned leader and if a teacher has a problem, they go to them first," Rodriguez said. She added that the cadre has received positive feedback from teachers about the process so far.
Rodriguez also created a website for teachers about distance learning, the different Google platforms, and more with videos and tip sheets.
She said a similar website is available for parents to learn more about the technologies their students must use or for tech support.
Rodriguez said some of the biggest challenges when the district switched to distance learning was internet access — which MPS and the city of McAlester helped address over the summer by adding wifi hot spots throughout the city that can only be accessed by school devices for security reasons.
One of the next things Rodriguez hopes to accomplish is getting Google Classroom and PowerSchool to be compatible with each other to record grades for all students.
"That's one thing our teachers would be excited about," Rodriguez said with a laugh.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.