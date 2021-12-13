A dignified transfer procession is set to honor a McAlester native returning home for the final time.
Sgt. Miles Jordan Tarron, 30, was found dead in Anchorage, Alaska around Thanksgiving and a funeral procession is set to honor his memory on a path through McAlester on Tuesday.
An Army spokesperson said the procession is estimated to enter McAlester from the west along called Carl Albert Parkway around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Tarron was a specialist in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear weapons with the 6th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alsaka, the Army said. He was posthumously promoted to sergeant.
He joined the Army in October 2016 and trained at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and Fort Bragg, North Carolina, before reporting to Alaska in March.
Tarron deployed to Afghanistan from September 2017 to March 2018 and to Kuwait from January to May 2020 while stationed at Fort Bragg, the Army said. He earned several awards and decorations during his service.
He is set to be flown into Will Rogers World Airport around 2 p.m. Tuesday. Oklahoma’s National Guard will present Military Funeral Honors and Tarron’s family will have a brief viewing before being transported to McAlester.
Sgt. Morris T. Goins, commanding officer of the 4th Brigade Combat Team Airborne, will also be part of the escort.
Motorcyclists with the VFW Freedom Riders and Combat Vet Association will accompany the family in the procession. Vehicles from the Oklahoma City Police Department will also escort the family through the city limits.
The dignified transfer will go along Carl Albert Parkway on the way to delivering Tarron to Brumley Funeral Home in McAlester.
Funeral details were still to be determined at press time.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.