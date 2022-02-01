McAlester senior's project gets national recognition

Emilee Coxsey said seeing students grasp concepts in her educational course is amazing.
The McAlester senior started a science, technology, engineering and math (or STEAM) course class with the goal of teaching at every school in Pittsburg County — now her project gained her recognition as a national finalist in the 4-H Youth In Action program.
But she said the best part is seeing students make connections in real time.
“That’s by far the best part because their eyes start to light up and they get so excited,” Coxsey said. “That’s why I do this. It’s for the kids.”
Coxsey’s recognition means she is a top-three finalist in her category and top-12 overall nationwide for the 4H Youth In Action program — which recognizes four students each year in four categories: agriculture, civic engagement, healthy living, and STEM.
She started the Foundation for Tomorrow to help offer educational opportunities for students interested in STEAM through projects for which she built a curriculum guide. Those projects include a rocket ship, a magic magnet wand, an electromagnetic carousel, and more.
“When we start a project and you can see their minds start to work when they start to a build it,” Coxsey said. “You can see how much they learn from one simple project like the art bot. It’s fun for them and fun for me.”
Coxsey said she aims to engage every student, educate them about STEAM, and empower students to reach their goals.
She said the COVID-19 pandemic brought challenges — with her school transitioning to virtual learning and having to conduct her courses virtually.
Coxsey helped with Pittsburg County Virtual STEAM Week and provided her courses on Zoom with a video option for Crowder and several other area schools.
She said she taught in 15-minute intervals and left extra time to account for potential technical difficulties, which only happened once.
Pittsburg County OSU Extension Agent Greg Owen said he is proud of Coxsey for continuing the tradition of county 4-H participants gaining national recognition.
“She does a wonderful job with this and everything she does,” Owen said.
Coxsey was crowned the 2022 Miss McAlester and Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen in 2018 to become only the second ever to win both titles.
She presented the Foundation for Tomorrow as her platform in the Miss McAlester competition and is highly involved in several school and local groups.
Coxsey previously started the Friendship Bench Project through 4-H to allow students being bullied a special place to sit and to indicate to teachers that they needed help.
She started with two benches and it quickly grew to more than 20 benches.
Just like with the Friendship Bench, Coxsey said the Foundation for Tomorrow project stemmed from her own experiences.
“I kind of found myself in STEAM classes and I wanted to help offer classes to some area schools who might not have it for students to have that opportunity like I did,” Coxsey said.
