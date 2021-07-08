New windows at Emerson Elementary brightened the rooms on campus.
Students and teachers at Emerson Elementary shifted rooms during summer school due to the construction on the project — and they told Principal Jamie Price they liked the upgrades.
“They walked in and they were like ‘wow,’” Price said with a laugh. “It’s just so nice because they’re tinted and it makes the room look huge. It also makes the kids and teachers proud of their school.”
“It just looks like a whole new building,” she added.
Miller Glass in McAlester won the bid for the project at $127,000.
School officials said the old windows needed to be replaced and they hope to do the same at Will Rogers Elementary soon with a bid of $124,000.
Emerson Elementary is one of six MPS buildings built in the 1950s — including Jefferson Early Childhood, Will Rogers Elementary, William Gay Kindergarten, Edmond Doyle Elementary, and Eugene Field.
School officials have pointed to aged buildings as a main reason for much-needed upgrades.
MPS Central Office at 309 E Adams Ave. was the original high school built in 1919. McAlester’s high school at the current location was built in 1979, with an addition in 1994 and another addition with the Lucy Smith Center in 2006.
Washington School and Puterbaugh Middle were constructed in the 1960s, and Parker Intermediate was built in 1974.
School officials said that was a primary reason for putting a $35 bond initiative for a new building to a vote — which voters approved in February 2021 with 79.76% in favor and 20.24% against.
The district plans to build a new multi-level facility on the hill between the existing high school and East Van Buren Avenue. It would add dozens of classrooms and labs in a new MPS middle school, an outdoor amphitheater, an event center that holds 1,808 people and facilitates multiple sports, band and wrestling, and more.
School officials said they also hope to continue working on upgrading the HVAC unit at Emerson, but didn’t know for sure if it would be ready in time for the new school year.
