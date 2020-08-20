McAlester Public Schools Board of Education members unanimously voted Thursday to change the district’s first day to Tuesday, Aug. 25, with an A-B alternating schedule.
Superintendent Randy Hughes said he believes the alternating schedule will allow fewer students on campus for the first week and limit contact as the district starts the year.
“We’re trying to break it down so we don’t have as many students coming at one time,” Hughes said.
Group 1 will include students with last names starting with A-K. Group 2 includes students with last names starting with L-Z.
The first group will attend on Tuesday and Wednesday. The second group will attend on Thursday and Friday.
“Then on Monday, we’ll bring them all together,” Hughes said, referring to Monday, Aug. 31.
Open house for MPS campuses will be Friday and Monday, Hughes said. He said five students tested positive as of Thursday.
Hughes said the school start date needed to be moved up one day to Aug. 25 to make time for the A-B schedule.
He said if parents or students have any other questions, they can view a video and sheet on the school website or contact the campus principal.
But Hughes believes the schedule will benefit the district amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday shows 502 total COVID-19 cases, 351 assumed recoveries and 11 total deaths in Pittsburg County. Those numbers included 354 total cases, 254 recoveries, and 11 deaths in McAlester, OSDH reported.
OSDH reported Pittsburg County’s seven-day rolling average of positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people rose to 45.81 last week — bringing the county into the Orange Level 2 risk level on the recommended protocols from the Oklahoma State Department of Education.
The average is used in the OSDH COVID-19 Alert System to depict risk level of community spread in counties statewide.
Risk levels include Green, Yellow, Orange and Red, all using county averages of cases per 100,000 to indicate various levels of risk.
The education department’s recommended COVID-19 plan adds a second orange phase for counties with 25-50 cases per 100,000. However, Oklahoma State Board of Education members voted in July to highly recommend a set of COVID-19 protocols for districts statewide to follow — meaning the plan is not mandatory.
Under the OSDE recommendations, schools in Orange Level 2 should transition to distance learning until community transmission declines to yellow level or as advised by local and state health departments.
Hughes said the district opted for the alternate schedule to allow time for students to get devices and other steps that have yet to be completed to start the year.
“Our kids have not met in school yet — we’ve still got people that have to enroll,” Hughes said. “We’re going to have to meet and get the devices and pass out devices and get the paperwork done.”
OSDE recommendations for schools in Orange Level 2 also include screenings of staff, students and visitors; policies for social distancing and gatherings, additional mitigation techniques to include hygiene practices, proper ventilations and schools cleaning practices, according to the OSDE.
Recommendations also include wearing masks, clear shields, or other protective face coverings on school campuses in counties under Orange Level 2.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.