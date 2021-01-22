McAlester Public Schools announced it will return to in-person instruction starting next week.
The district previously extended its A-B schedule due to coronavirus concerns before announcing it will return to the classroom on Jan. 25.
MPS previously planned to return from the winter break in-person before COVID-19 concerns led officials to start the semester on an A-B schedule.
Officials extended the A-B schedule for the week of Jan. 18-22, again citing COVID-19 concerns, before announcing Friday it would implement in-person attendance starting Jan. 25.
MPS tracks and reports COVID-19 cases within the district on a website — https://sites.google.com/mcalester.k12.ok.us/covid-19-information/mps-current-data.
The district reported 11 staff and 21 students testing positive on Jan. 21, leading to 163 employees and students combined in quarantine.
That total of quarantined students and staff fell from 225 MPS reported last Friday.
Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows 3,850 total COVID-19 cases, 3,492 assumed recoveries, and 30 deaths for 328 active cases in Pittsburg County as of Friday.
The school announced anyone wishing to keep a student on distance learning can contact a school principal.
MPS requires masks or facial coverings to be worn on district property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.