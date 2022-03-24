McAlester students will soon be learning NASA concepts.
Delilah Rodriguez, STEM director at McAlester Public Schools, said the district is working with NASA to provide professional development to science and math teachers to bridge the two subjects and foster career paths for students.
"I was like 'where was this when I was teaching?'" Rodriguez said with an excited laugh.
Rodriguez, who started at MPS in 2012, said she started the STEM program at the district in 2015 because she wanted to help students develop life skills.
She said STEM teachers can struggle to find consistent curriculum and believes the NASA program provides that in a fun way for teachers and students.
"There's not a STEM or STEAM curriculum that you buy," Rodriguez said. "So having something like this that you know is quality and it's based on standards — it's much better to incorporate in your classroom than something you find on Pinterest."
The NASA partnership expands the district's science, technology, engineering, and mechanics program with a curriculum NASA developed for such programs in kindergarten through 12th grade.
MPS constructed two STEM labs in 2020 using money from a bond proposition voters approved in September 2019 for a $1,485,000 school bond measure for improving school sites. The proposition stated at least 85% of the bonds will go toward $910,000 to fund technology district-wide and $575,000 to fund improvements for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) classrooms at McAlester High School, Puterbaugh Middle School and Parker Intermediate.
Rodriguez presented the partnership during this week's school board meeting and spoke with the News-Capital about how it took off.
NASA develops the content and provides training for teachers free of charge, Rodriguez said.
"It's kind of project-based learning," Rodriguez said. "It takes the content that teachers have to teach and having hands-on activities for students to complete with the content."
Some curriculum guides NASA shared with the district so far include NASA BEST and Museum in Box.
Museum in a Box brings the physical sciences of flight to students in grades K-12.
The program provides hands-on/minds-on lessons with an aeronautics theme to inspire future scientists, mathematicians and engineers, according to the NASA website. Some topic areas include dressing for altitude, history of flight, parts of an airplane, principles of flight, and more.
NASA's BEST activities nurture development of communication, collaboration and innovation for students in K-12.
Program activity guides pair NASA engineering content and themes to help teach students the engineering design process, and NASA's role.
Curriculum for BEST — Beginning Engineering Science and Technology — include teacher pages with objectives, skills introduced, required materials, and a design challenge for hands-on learning. Students pages provide background, suggestions for each step, data tables to complete, and questions to guide student thinking.
One of the programs NASA shared with the district includes nine hands-on activities for students on a topic with increasing difficulty for older age groups.
"If we want to build a satellite to orbit the moon, we've got lessons ready to go for K-2 — but we also have some for grades 6-8 for the same thing," Rodriguez said. "It's going to look a little bit different, but it's the same concept for all grade levels."
Rodriguez said NASA pairs districts implementing the program with a coordinator. She said McAlester's coordinator taught in a classroom for more than 20 years and provides experience via that background.
She said professional development for teachers will help them utilize the program to instruct using the curriculum with hands-on activities.
Rodriguez said the partnership will also include a space camp this summer with NASA activities. Rodriguez said the entities are still working on the details, but she is excited to make it official.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
