McAlester Public Schools officials announced masks will be required starting Monday due to a COVID-19 spike.
School board members voted earlier this month to make masks optional before the district reported a rise in cases that led to the decision Sunday to again require everyone to wear a face covering on campuses.
"As we prepare to return to the classroom after Thanksgiving break, please be aware of the updated face covering requirement effective Monday, November 29, 2021. Thank you for your continued cooperation," MPS posted on social media.
MPS Board of Education members voted Nov. 8 to make a mask requirement optional — allowing Superintendent Randy Hughes to reinstate the requirement if cases spike again. That action only applied to the mask requirement as the rest of the MPS Return To Learn Plan remained the same.
District Nurse Ruth Rogers told board members at that meeting the district had 17 total quarantined Monday — with all but two of those out due to community or family exposure.
The district tracks and reports cases on its website with the latest report showing 75 staff and students out as of Nov. 19 — including two employees and eight students testing positive, with one employee and 64 students quarantined.
Scientific data and many studies show consistent mask wearing helps limit spread of COVID-19.
“Experimental and epidemiological data support community masking to reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2,” a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention scientific briefing states.
Medical experts and the CDC recommend getting the COVID-19 vaccination, which is safe and effective.
The CDC states mRNA vaccines help cells make a protein that triggers an immune response to protect against infectious diseases. The vaccines do not give someone COVID-19, nor do the vaccines interact with DNA.
MPS officials said earlier this month that 322 of 434 MPS employees received the COVID-19 vaccination — or roughly 74%.
School board members voted in September to approve a one-time $500 stipend to any employee already vaccinated or who became fully vaccinated. School officials said Hughes is vaccinated and declined the stipend — which is funded through non-recurring federal funds.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
