Randy Hughes said McAlester school officials continue discussion on plans to mitigate coronavirus precautions across campuses.
The McAlester Public Schools superintendent said he is working with school officials on a plan to soon reduce restrictions — including the potential of nixing the district's mask policy.
"We're working on a plan," Hughes said. "We've talked to people and we're trying to scale it back and the board has said we can scale it back.
"Everybody is tired of these masks and I'm ready to get rid of them," he added. "So we're trying to do it in a way that makes everybody feel safe."
McAlester city councilors unanimously voted April 13 to immediately end the city's mask mandate, which required a protective facial covering to be worn in public where social distancing was not being practiced.
Pittsburg County commissioners voted Monday to remove COVID-19 restrictions on county property as of 3 p.m. Friday. Commissioners previously implemented restrictions including masks required to be worn before gaining entry to the courthouse, temperature checks at the door, and more.
The commissioners' action means no more mandatory facial protective coverings at the courthouse starting Friday — but Pittsburg County judges will make their own decisions on COVID-19 restrictions for courtrooms.
MPS tracks and reports districtwide coronavirus data on its website.
The school reported 100 total students and employees out due to COVID-19 on Feb. 12 — but data shows reduced numbers districtwide with only three students quarantined and no students or staff testing positive as of Monday.
Hughes said school officials are working on a plan to allow for fewer restrictions to present to the MPS Board of Education at the May 10 meeting. McAlester's last day of school is set for May 27.
"I'll have that plan ready for the next meeting to see if the board will approve it," Hughes said.
He said some people have expressed continued concern about potential of COVID-19 community spread on campus.
"We don't want to create a situation that creates anxiety for any student, or any person," Hughes said. "So if we can scale back and do it in a way that they are safe and keep their perception that they are safe, that's what we're seeking to do."
