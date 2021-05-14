Graduation ceremonies are set in McAlester.
Despite some delays throughout the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, McAlester High School will host its Class of 2021 graduation ceremonies at 10 a.m. May 22 at Hook Eales Stadium as previously scheduled.
“We did not move graduation when we pushed our school year back so the kids are still graduating on the same day as what was proposed last year,” MHS Principal Mendy Tubbs said during the meeting.
Last year’s ceremony was moved to June due to the COVID-19 pandemic and included some attendance limitations. Speakers reflected on challenges brought on by the pandemic and how it connected them — using Google Meets, Twitter, Snapchat, TikTok, Facebook, Zoom and more to communicate and continue learning while practicing social distancing.
This year’s ceremony will not have mask requirements or attendance limitations at Hook Eales Stadium, school officials said.
“We are not limiting attendance at all,” Tubbs said.
If the weather forecast calls for rain, the ceremonies would be moved to S. Arch Thompson Auditorium at 201 E. Adams Ave. in McAlester.
That move would require some attendance limitations to be as fair as possible to all family and guests, schools officials said.
School officials said each senior student would automatically be guaranteed a certain amount of tickets in that situation and have already been notified of that scenario.
“And we hope there’s no tornadoes this year or any other severe weather will come through,” MPS Superintendent Randy Hughes said with a laugh, referencing a tornado warning during school ceremonies in 2019.
McAlester’s baccalaureate is set for 7 p.m. on Sunday at S. Arch Thompson Auditorium and senior assembly is set for 8 a.m. Monday at the same auditorium.
School officials will recognize graduating seniors for their academic achievements — including Class of 2021 valedictorians Raksha Tabada and Olivia Harkins, and salutatorians Emma Judkins and Aaron Dodson.
The district will also host a delayed homecoming parade at 6 p.m. May 18 to recognize 24 queens representing various groups and organizations.
