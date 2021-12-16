McAlester school officials discuss logo alternatives

School officials in McAlester called for student and professional submissions for new logo designs — with the potential of revisiting the district’s branding plan at a future meeting.
McAlester Public Schools Board of Education members voted Monday to call for and review logo submissions at its February meeting and potentially discuss a branding strategy after a dispute over its current buffalo design. But they also hope to implement a branding guide to avoid future issues.
“If we’re looking at we want to brand our district and we want it to be something that has longevity that people see as an icon of McAlester, that’s not something that just happens overnight,” board member Rachel Gronwald said.
Conversations over the logo started after Oklahoma Baptist University sent McAlester school officials an email stating the district was using a copyrighted logo.
Oklahoma Baptist’s branding guide states “the power bison is the primary mark” for its athletics teams. The power bison is a side profile of a buffalo head facing the right side using either a dual-tone with green and black, or monotone in either green or black.
The style guide also states “the charging bison is a secondary mark” for OBU athletics. The charging buffalo is a front view of a buffalo head using the school’s primary colors.
McAlester stopped using a logo similar to the charging buffalo after it received the email from OBU. The district is now preparing to change the logo and considering a branding campaign.
Homer said the district’s logo primarily used for athletics has changed several times throughout the years.
He said the district previously considered a branding guide to avoid future issues, but has not followed through with it.
“I personally would like to see something and maybe have some submissions,” MPS Board of Education President Joy Tribbey said during Monday’s meeting. Tribbey said she would prefer submissions from both professionals and students for consideration.
Board member Cameron Fields agreed with Tribbey in moving forward with a brand across all athletics and preferred to request student submissions.
“When you go places, you recognize the Durant lion, you see the A and that’s Ada,” MPS Superintendent Randy Hughes said. “And we don’t have that.”
School officials said the most consistent logo across the district for roughly 20 years is the “MB” used primarily by the baseball teams — which was purchased from the Milwaukee Brewers with a one-time fee.
Most of the district’s branding elements have changed several times through the years. McAlester changed its buffalo design, the “M” logo, some typefaces, and more.
Homer said McAlester’s color scheme also changes due in part to availability when purchasing uniforms. McAlester’s primary color is old gold, but the district has used Vegas gold and some yellow-golds throughout the years.
Students at McAlester High School voted on the district’s buffalo logo in the 1990s — which some board members liked as part of the process.
“I like the idea of the students voting,” board member Mike Sossamon said at the meeting.
Homer said he’s communicated with some local businesses regarding logo concepts and is open to anyone sending ideas to his school email at jhomer@mcalester.k12.ok.us.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
