Construction is underway on a new middle school and event center in McAlester.
Officials gathered Monday for a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of a new multimillion-dollar facility approved by McAlester Public Schools voters that’s expected to be complete by May 2023.
“This is great for our kids, for our school — and it’s huge for our community,” MPS Superintendent Randy Hughes said. “It shows that we’re moving in the right direction and we’re moving up.”
“What a great day it is to be a Buffalo,” MPS Board President Joy Tribbey said. “It’s been a great couple a weeks and we’re excited to get started.”
Work started in November on the multi-level facility being constructed on the hill between the existing high school and East Van Buren Avenue.
Nearly 80% of voters in the MPS district approved a $34.9 million bond initiative in February that extended two previous measures that brought an 8% tax increase in 2019, but did not lead to a tax increase.
The new middle school will add several classrooms, labs, and a new event center that doubles as a storm shelter for nearly 800 students in grades 7-12. It will be the district’s newest primary facility since the current high school was built in 1979 and received additions in 1994 and 2006.
Crossland Construction Company, the construction manager for the project, expects construction to be completed by May 2023.
Project bids came in at $27.2321 million, which is more than the $27 million available from the bond approved by voters. But officials said the project cost includes a contingency of $800,000 as they anticipated higher costs in steel and other construction material.
The Oklahoma State Department of Education previously approved the district’s request to purchase the facility’s HVAC with $2 million in federal funds from ESSER III to assist MPS with the total cost.
A new facility also brings the district’s other facilities into question.
Washington Early Childhood Center is used for a 3-year-old program and school officials discussed moving special education services and possibly technology services to the building.
Shared Blessings — a McAlester-based nonprofit — showed interest in purchasing Edmond Doyle Elementary or another school site.
Officials said Jefferson Early Childhood Center and William Gay Early Childhood Center could also be repurposed.
Plans call to leave Eugene Field as the facility for alternative education and the nutrition department.
School board members Rachel Gronwald, Shelli Colbert, Cameron Fields, and Mike Sossamon also attended the Monday event.
McAlester city manager Pete Stasiak, county commissioner Ross Selman, McAlester city councilor Weldon Smith were among officials attending the event.
