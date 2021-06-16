School board members approved time schedules for McAlester next academic year — with all buildings set to open at 7 a.m.
McAlester Public Schools Board of Education members approved time schedules for the 2021-2022 academic year, including a policy to open all school buildings at 7 a.m.
“We heard a lot of parents didn’t care when the schools open as long as the kids could get in early,” MPS Superintendent Randy Hughes said.
“Hopefully that’ll take care of some traffic problems,” he added.
Jefferson Early Childhood Center and Williams Gay Early Childhood Center are scheduled to begin at 7:50 a.m. and end at 3:05 p.m.
Emerson Elementary, Edmond Doyle Elementary, and Will Rogers Elementary are set to start at 7:55 a.m. and end at 3:10 p.m.
Puterbaugh Middle School, Parker Intermediate Center and McAlester High School are set to start at 7:45 a.m. and end at 3 p.m.
The board also accepted the school hours policy for next school year.
Law requires schools to offer classroom instruction for not less than 180 days or not less than 1,080 hours — with any district not meeting the requirements being subject to reduced state aid.
McAlester’s policy board members approved puts each campus at 1,167.75 total hours apiece — which equates to 169 days.
A worksheet shows each campus will have two parent-teacher conference days at six hours apiece. Each school day is 405 minutes with 165 school days totaling 1,113.75 hours.
The worksheet also shows two virtual days at six hours apiece, and five professional development days at six hours apiece. The total number of hours is 1,167.75 for the year.
Hughes said he believes McAlester’s plan allows for proper instruction.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.