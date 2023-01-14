McAlester school board seeks applicants for vacancy

McAlester Public Schools is receiving applications to fill a vacant school board seat.
Board members voted to open applications for the vacant District No. 1 seat starting Jan. 10 with the closing date of Feb. 1.
MPS Board President Joy Tribbey said board members plan to go into executive session to discuss and interview the applicants during the Feb. 13 meeting, return to open session, and then vote on which applicant to appoint.
She said plans call for the appointed board to then join the meeting after the vote.
Officials said anyone who lives in District No. 1 and is interested in serving on the board can request an application from Lori Few via email at lfew@mcalester.k12.ok.us, or in-person at MPS Central Office at 200 E. Adams Ave. in McAlester.
A board seat map is available online at https://www.mcalester.k12.ok.us/280151_2.
The District No. 1 seat became vacant after Rachel Gronwald resigned in December to spend more time with family and pursue other projects.
Gronwald graduated from McAlester High School in 2006 and went to the University of Arkansas before returning to McAlester nearly a decade ago with her husband, Adam, who is a 2007 MHS graduate. The two have children attending McAlester schools and are small business owners.
MPS board members voted Aug. 10, 2020 to appoint Gronwald to complete the remainder of a five-year term previously left vacant. Gronwald then won election in April 2021.
Board members shall appoint someone to fill a vacancy, according to 26 O.S. § 26-13A-110.
Oklahoma law states anyone appointed to fill a school board vacancy “in the first half of the term of office for the board position shall serve only until the next succeeding election.” Then, the office will be placed on the ballot for the next regular election.
A new board member appointed to fill the unexpired term shall serve the balance of the unexpired term. This defers from elected members, who shall begin terms at the next regular board meeting after the election.
If a board doesn’t fill a vacancy within 60 days after declaring a seat vacant, the board shall call a special election to fill the vacancy for the unexpired term.
Oklahoma law states eligible candidates must have resided in the district for at least six months preceding the first day of the filing period and be a registered voter at an address in the district for at least six months preceding the the first day of the filing period.
Candidates must have received a high school diploma or certificate of high school equivalency.
