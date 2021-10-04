Board members didn’t change the return-to-learn plan as COVID-19 data continues to show a decline at McAlester schools.
McAlester Public Schools Board of Education members voted Monday to not make changes to the district’s return-to-learn plan after making several changes in recent weeks as COVID-19 cases declined.
MPS Nurse Ruth Rogers told board members she felt comfortable not implementing any harsher precautions at that time due to more stable COVID-19 data districtwide.
Rogers told board members Monday the district had six students and two staff members testing positive, with 24 total isolated.
She said Parker Intermediate Center saw four positive cases in the last week but the cases don’t seem related and district staff will continue closely monitoring the situation.
The district tracks and reports COVID-19 data — reporting on Aug. 31 that nine employees and 30 students tested positive, while 346 staff and students were out due to positive tests or being a close contact.
Just weeks later and after implementing COVID-19 precautions, the district reported only one staff and 14 students testing positive with 56 out total.
“I recommend we stay where we’re at and stay the course of what we’re doing,” Superintendent Randy Hughes told members before the Monday vote. “We should stay in the same direction until we get where were at to where it’s going to be stable for a long time.”
Hughes required masks districtwide on Aug. 31 with a student opt-out form available after board members authorized him to make COVID-19 adjustments throughout the academic year. The requirement came after the district reported a spike in cases and contacts over previous weeks.
Quarantine guidance required exclusion of people in close contact with a person who tests positive from high-risk activities where masking isn’t feasible or “is not known to be effective at preventing transmission of COVID-19” — which the board voted to adopt Sept. 14.
The board then voted Sept. 20 to eliminate the extra-curricular exclusion.
Data shows declines in cases districtwide since the changes were implemented.
Last year, MPS switched to distance learning after it reported 400 students and staff out due to COVID-19 on Dec. 18, 2020. MPS also delayed the return to school January 2021 due to rising COVID-19 numbers at the time.
Students who wish to opt-out of wearing masks can complete a form and submit it to the principal’s office. MPS also offers distance learning.
