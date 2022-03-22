McAlester school board approves tribal beads on graduation caps

School board members in McAlester voted to approve tribal beading on graduation caps.
McAlester Public School Board of Education members approved a revision to the district’s policy on commencement attire to allow students carrying a CDIB card to have beading around the edge of the graduation cap — and clarified a previous policy change that allowed Native American regalia to be worn under the graduation gown.
“It will open us up to some other issues we will have to face later — but I believe that at some point, we got to make a change,” MPS board member Cameron Fields said before he moved to accept bead work on graduation caps.
MPS board president Joy Tribbey seconded the motion and the board voted to approve.
The board revised its policy last year to allow an eagle feather as commencement regalia.
Nellie Meashintubby spoke with the school board during its February meeting about a request to include beading in the graduation ceremony policy.
Senior students must earn eagle feathers, which tribe elders present to them as part of religious, spiritual and cultural traditions. An eagle feather is a high honor in recognition of a great accomplishment and held in high regard to family, community, tribal citizenship and leadership.
MPS board members included the eagle feather and “modest, culturally appropriate adornment for graduation ceremonies” in accepted commencement regalia last year.
The policy also states: the school is not responsible for supplying feathers; Native American students must provide proof that the feather has been legally obtained; students must get approval through the MPS Indian Education office; students must provide a letter of authentication from a tribal headquarters; and students must get board approval.
Meashintubby requested board members revise the policy to include allowing Native American seniors to wear traditional tribal regalia and beading of the graduation caps.
“Bead work is a vigorous art form that consists of long hours of labor and in Native American culture, it’s considered a form of regalia,” she said. Meashintubby added the person doing the bead work for a graduating senior’s cap will also use prayer.
A letter from the Oklahoma Council of Indian Education and ACLU also indicated the organizations’ support for including Native American regalia.
