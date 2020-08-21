Zoie Newman said she is happy to have a new vehicle for college after being named the 2020 Student of the Year.
The McAlester High School 2020 graduate was named the winner during a live streamed presentation Friday honoring the Top 3 Finalists and won a new Jeep Renegade that she said will be more reliable than the 12-year-old family vehicle as she starts college.
"It means being able to get safely to where I need to be and going to school for the next 10 years, possibly, because of vet school," Zoie said with a laugh.
Zoie graduated from McAlester High School in 2020 and is enrolled at East Central University to earn bachelor's degree in biology before going to Oklahoma State University School of Veterinary Medicine to pursue a veterinary career.
She served in many leadership roles through Student Council, participated in marching band and volleyball, was awarded for her work in Project Lead The Way Biomedical Science Academy at Kiamichi Technology Center.
She has more than 300 community service hours and created two community service projects. Zoie created Angels for Elders, which connects students with elders in the community, and started Santa PAWS, where she asked MHS students and teachers to donate items to Partners for Animal Welfare Society, or PAWS.
Zoie said she is driven by the endless possibilities of future — and her parents, educators Adam and Merredith Newman.
"They've been a pretty big influence, especially with creating my own service projects — and my grandparents," Zoie said. She added that her grandparents and great-grandmother inspired the project for those living at long-term care facilities.
Patriot Auto Group and the McAlester News-Capital partnered for a second consecutive year on a Student of the Year program that normally culminates with a banquet. This year’s ceremony did not include a banquet due to increased COVID-19 cases in the area and was instead live streamed from the car dealership on the News-Capital’s Facebook page.
Canadian's Noah Clayton and Hartshorne's Jennifer Glasco were the other Top 3 Finalists. Clayton attends Connors State College and hopes to become a physical therapist to help others. Glasco is in the honors program at the University of Oklahoma and plans to pursue a career in the medical field.
Tatton Manning, principal dealer of Patriot Auto Group, said the group started the program five years ago and has given 11 cars away free of charge to students with excellent grades and community leadership.
"We wanted to honor the best and brightest in each of the communities we serve," Manning said.
The McAlester News-Capital posted videos of the program, finalists and video essays from the Top 3 Finalist on its Facebook page ahead of the live announcement set for Aug. 21.
High school seniors become eligible for Student of the Year with local school officials nominating them each month throughout the academic year.
A selection committee selects students of the month throughout the year and those students become eligible to win Student of the Year — and a new vehicle.
Judges for the program this year were Eastern Oklahoma State College-McAlester Campus Dean Anne Brooks, McAlester Regional Health Center CEO David Keith, and former educator and state representative Donnie Condit.
News-Capital General Manager Reina Owens thanked the panel for their efforts in selecting from a large group of community leaders.
"They've had a difficult job narrowing down the top students each month — and an even harder task deciding the winner," Owens said.
