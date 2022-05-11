McAlester’s Maggie Armstrong named an EOSC Outstanding Graduate

WILBURTON — Eastern Oklahoma State College sophomore Maggie Armstrong of McAlester, OK was named the Outstanding Graduate for the Science and Mathematics Division during the college’s 2022 commencement ceremony in Wilburton. Division Dean Dr. Andrea Green presented the award.
One graduate from each of the college divisions is selected each year for the honor. The other 2022 Outstanding Graduates include Ashley Gay of Washington, OK, Agriculture Division; Adam Gomez of Wilburton, OK, Behavioral and Social Science Division; Austin Albright of Chickasha, OK, Business Division; Zachary Murrin of Indianola, OK, Language, Humanities and Education Division; and Jessica Raper of McAlester, OK, Nursing Division.
Armstrong graduated in the top 10 percent of her class with an associate degree in life science. She maintained a 4.0 grade point average and was named to the President’s Honor Roll each of her semesters at Eastern. Armstrong received several scholarships including the Tenaska Scholarship, Hall Family Scholarship, Carsyn Kay Hackler Memorial Scholarship, Fanny Rambo FCCLA Scholarship, Oklahoma Regents for Higher Education Scholarship, AAT Carriers, Inc. Foundation Scholarship, Dr. Del and Ramona Allen Foundation Scholarship, and the Sapphire Foundation Scholarship. During her time at Eastern, Armstrong has served as president of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society and vice president of the Math and Science Club. She is a member of the All Oklahoma Academic Team and a worship leader at the Baptist Collegiate Ministry.
Maggie is the daughter of Kim and Richard Armstrong. She plans to attend Oklahoma State University and pursue a degree in nutritional sciences to become a registered dietician. She also plans to apply to medical school and with the goal of becoming a pediatrician.
