McAlester’s Jessica Raper named an Outstanding Graduate at Eastern

WILBURTON — Eastern Oklahoma State College sophomore Jessica Raper of McAlester, OK was named the Outstanding Graduate for the Nursing Division during the college’s 2022 commencement ceremony in Wilburton. Division Director Gina Bullock presented the award.
One graduate from each of the college divisions is selected each year for the honor. The other 2022 Outstanding Graduates include Ashley Gay of Washington, OK, Agriculture Division; Adam Gomez of Wilburton, OK, Behavioral and Social Science Division; Austin Albright of Chickasha, OK, Business Division; Zachary Murrin of Indianola, OK, Language, Humanities and Education Division, and Maggie Armstrong of McAlester, Science and Mathematics Division.
Raper graduated with an associate degree in nursing and a 3.6 overall grade point average. During her time at Eastern, Raper was inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa honor society and was named as a member of the All Oklahoma Academic Team. She is an active volunteer in the McAlester area where she has worked with programs including Partners for Animal Welfare Society, Keep McAlester Beautiful and Habitat for Humanity. Prior to attending Eastern, Raper earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Oklahoma and worked at a McAlester veterinary clinic for three years.
Raper plans to work on the progressive care unit for Saint Francis Hospital in Muskogee and attend Northeastern State University in the fall to begin work on her bachelor’s degree in nursing. Her goal is to become a pediatric nurse and volunteer for an international medical relief program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.