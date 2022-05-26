Carsyn Gragg smiled as she heard her name called.
The recent McAlester High School graduate was named the Patriot Auto Group of McAlester and McAlester News-Capital’s Student of the Year during Thursday’s banquet at the McAlester Country Club — and she won a free 2022 Jeep Compass.
She sat behind the wheel and said it is a blessing and an upgrade from her 2013 Ford Focus that has roughly 200,000 miles.
“My mom was worried about me driving to college, driving back and forth because she didn’t think my car was going to make it,” Gragg said with a laugh. “So this is definitely going to help me travel safely.”
Gragg is a co-valedictorian in the MHS Class of 2022 and said she plans to attend Oklahoma State University and pursue veterinary school.
She was a student of the month at MHS, an Oklahoma Academic All State nominee, executive president of the MHS Student Council, president of MHS’s National Honor Society, a varsity soccer captain, lead drummer on MHS drum line, received several scholarships, and is involved in several organizations and activities.
Gragg thanked several teachers, school officials, her parents and many more.
Six finalists for the top honor also included Savanna's Ariana Byington, Calvin's Kylee Tollett, Crowder's Madison White, and McAlester's Taylor Kelley and Emilee Coxsey.
Patriot Auto partnered with the McAlester News-Capital in 2019 for the Student of the Year program to recognize students in McAlester and the surrounding areas.
Tatton Manning, Patriot Auto Group principal dealer, said he enjoys seeing local students show leadership and wanted the program to recognize them for those efforts.
“All of the finalists work harder than any of us can imagine,” Manning said. “I don’t know how any of them sleep they make good grades and they’re going to go out in to the world and do great things.”
“We appreciate our partnership with Patriot Auto Group to make this program possible to honor and recognize amazing students in our area,” News-Capital Publisher Reina Owens said. “Students in our area continue working in the classroom and out of it to give our community, our society a brighter future.”
The program started in 2015 with the first vehicle given to the Student of the Year in 2016 at the Bartlesville dealership — with Patriot Auto Group giving students at least a dozen vehicles through the program since then. He said the program stemmed from the idea of recognizing students for their work in the classroom and in the community.
Crowder's Kiley Watkins became the first McAlester-area Student of the Year in 2019 and McAlester's Zoie Newman won the award in 2020.
High school seniors become eligible for Student of the Year with local school officials nominating them. A selection committee picks the students of the month throughout the year and narrows the field to the finalists.
A selection committee narrowed the field to six finalists instead of five due to a tie in scoring from a previous round.
The finalists completed a video essay and a written essay as part of the final round.
Gragg was selected as the winner of the top honor and will receive a 2022 Jeep Compass, valued at $30,000 and provided by Patriot Auto of McAlester.
As the Student of the Year, Gragg will also be featured on the cover of the McAlester News-Capital's upcoming McAlester Living magazine.
Gragg said in the video essay that several people made an impact on her education.
She thanked McAlester High School teacher Rachel Morris for showing her she’s capable of completing tough challenges. Gragg also thanked MHS teacher and student council advisor Tim Collier for teaching her to have confidence in herself. She thanked Esther Santos, a fellow coach of MAC United soccer, for helping her focus on work-life balance.
Gragg then thanked her mom, Ashley, for providing support and motivation.
“My mom knows how important my education is to me and so it’s important to her,” Gragg said. “She’s always been my biggest cheerleader and she pushed me to pushed me to reach my highest potential in my education.”
