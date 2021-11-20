Kathryn Richter has to visit a McAlester house decorated for the holidays every day.
The 3-year-old’s parents, Dustin and Kayce, said she gets excited to see the Christmas display at 729 W. Washington Ave. in McAlester featuring Santa’s sleigh, polar bears, elves and more.
“She just loves Christmas decorations,” Kayce said of their daughter. “We drive all around sometimes to find some and this is the best.”
“It’s something for her to look forward to and she asks about it,” Dustin said.
“So we do it for her,” he added.
Shari and Leon Murrin decorate the McAlester home with expansive displays for several holidays — and already have their Christmas display installed.
Kathryn smiled as she walked through the display recently. She hugged the decorative polar bears and toy soldiers, gazed at the deception of the inn in Bethlehem, and beamed at the large gingerbread house display.
Leon said the Murrins focus on making their yard a fun environment for children and their parents — but they also enjoy seeing grownups enjoy the decorations.
The Murrins started decorating their home years ago and continued adding to the collection with this year’s Halloween display featuring two giant skeletons on each side of the yard with various scary-fun items.
Those skeletons represented the fundraiser the Murrins joined this year called Skeletons for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The national campaign reportedly started in Holly Springs, NC in 2020 after Jeff Robertson placed a St. Jude fundraising sign in his skeleton Halloween display and it generated $8,200. He then teamed with Facebook influencer Jennifer Corcoran to recruit more than 1,000 people to raise more than $29,000 for the first 19 days of the Skeletons for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital campaign this year.
Skeletons for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital finished its campaign raising $81,979.
Leon said the Murrins put a sign with a QR code for Halloween so visitors could donate toward the campaign, but also added a bucket on Halloween night that raised another $164. He added the Halloween display gained nearly 300 trick-or-treaters.
“We just love doing this for the kids,” Leon said.
Kayce said the Richters drove past the decorations around Halloween and couldn’t believe how quickly the household changed for Christmastime.
“We drove by for Halloween because we love Halloween and then as soon as it was over, the Christmas stuff was up,” Kayce said. “It was insane how quickly they did it.”
Leon is a 1977 Indianola High School grad and is married to Shari, who previously worked with special needs children.
The couple said they will continue putting up decoration displays for all to enjoy and they are still searching for a fundraising effort on the Christmas display.
“We would love to help people,” Leon said.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.