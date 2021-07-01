A blue truck stops on the street in front of 729 W. Washington Ave. in McAlester and a young boy in the passenger seat points in awe at the eagle inflatables and 72 American flags.
Leon Murrin waves and smiles from the driveway as the McAlester man explains the Murrins’ home is decorated for people to remember and celebrate the Fourth of July, as well as other holidays throughout the year.
“We’ve got a wonderful country and this is the least I could do,” Leon said, adding he has friends and family who served in the military.
Leon said the Fourth of July display will be up at the Murrins home for a week after the holiday — and he's already planning huge displays for the upcoming holiday seasons closer to the end of the year.
He is a 1977 Indianola High School grad and is married to Shari, who also enjoys decorating for several holidays throughout the year.
The Murrins decorated for Memorial Day with a wood cutout of the iconic photo Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima and several flags. Their home now has two big inflatables of eagles and 72 American flags across the front yard to celebrate the Fourth of July.
“We had a guy come around the corner, he seen it, and saluted,” Leon said. He added
The Murrins started their displays years ago with a focus on Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Leon said they used to have more inflatable decorations, but switched to more physical items like skeletons, pumpkins, reindeer and more for the holidays.
Why the transition?
“This just looks cooler,” Leon said with a smile.
The Murrins’ home is most often recognized during Halloween and the Christmas season with hundreds of items on display.
During Halloween, a giant spider guards the opening to a shed covered by smaller arachnids in the driveway; lanterns glow in wired pumpkins, skeletons of dragons and triceratops scatter through the yard. Last year, the scene also depicted a skeleton war between two sides.
“Last year we had 216 kids — just kids,” Leon said, adding that some vehicles that stopped were full of adults wanting to check out the display.
Reindeer lead Santa’s sleigh in the middle of the yard during the Christmas season — and Leon said the family welcomes anyone wanting to hop in the sleigh for pictures.
A shed in driveway converts to a scene of Jesus’ birth in Bethlehem, while the yard includes several Christmas trees, lights and more.
“It takes us three days to set it all up,” Leon said.
Leon said plans are already underway to expand displays for next year — more flags for July Fourth, giant skeletons for Halloween and more.
But for now, the Murrins just want people to enjoy the displays.
“We just love seeing smiles on people’s faces,” Leon said.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.