Stephanie Moore hopes her experience being a victim of unemployment fraud will help others be more cautious.
The McAlester school teacher said she felt personally attacked and shocked when she recently found out there was an unemployment claim made in her name that she didn’t file.
“It completely blindsided me,” said Moore, who has three children — a high school senior, high school freshman, and an 8-year-old.
Unemployment rates spiked nationwide during the coronavirus pandemic, according to data from the US Bureau of Labor statistics. Pittsburg County’s unemployment rate went from 4.1% in March to 16.8% in April.
Latimer County’s 6.7% unemployment rate in March bumped to 17.3% in April. Hughes County’s 4.7% unemployment rate in March jumped to 14.1% in April. The BLS had not posted a county breakdown of May unemployment numbers as this story was being prepared for publication.
Unemployment claims have risen and the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reported more than 51,000 fraudulent claims in March.
Moore went in March to apply for benefits and she was asked if she would also apply for unemployment, to which she said she wouldn’t because she was still being paid by the school.
But Moore receive a call from the same worker recently inquiring about unemployment funding she received in April.
“I said ‘no, no, there shouldn’t be any other income — I did not file for unemployment,’” Moore said.
So Moore called an unemployment fraud hotline and emailed her information in a request to stop the payments because she believed it was fraud.
Moore said she then contacted her employers “who have been completely helpful” and then filed a police report with McAlester Police Department, which she said “was completely helpful as well.”
She said the process is unfamiliar to her and she worries how it could impact her in the future, but remains hopeful.
Moore said she has been through a lot of changes in the past year and being the victim of identity theft was unnerving.
“It’s a little violating,” Moore said.
Unemployment insurance is temporary income for people who lose work at no fault of their own and no suitable work is available.
After a claim is made with the OESC, the claimant should register and prepare a resume on www.OKJobMatch.com and email a copy of two ID forms to IDVerification@oesc.state.ok.us.
OESC states the service call center has experienced a high call volume so claims can be filed online by clicking the “claimant access” link at ww/unemployment.ok.gov.
The U.S. Department of Labor standard to determine eligibility is 21 days and information about the claim can be checked on www.unemployment.ok.gov by clicking “Claimant Access” or "Continue,” according to the OESC.
Someone who believes an unemployment claim was falsely filed should contact the employer’s personnel department and contact the OESC fraud department at 405-557-7157 or fraud@oesc.state.ok.us.
A police report should also be filed locally regarding an unemployment claim.
