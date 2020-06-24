Primus Moore never understood segregation and knows racism should end.
The Pittsburg County reserve deputy and retired McAlester educator remembers seeing “colored” and “white” labels for restrooms and water fountains at the Union bus station in McAlester while he was growing up in the 1950s and 1960s. He said the drugstore allowed non-white people to order food at the counter, but only whites could eat at the counter and everyone else had to eat outside.
Moore drew similarities between racial tension during the Civil Rights Era and recently nationwide, calling for unity despite differences.
“We’re in a state where the nation still needs to understand that everything matters to everybody,” Moore said.
Moore grew up in McAlester and attended L’Ouverture High School, the Black school before the city’s schools integrated in 1969.
He said his parents grew up in East Texas so the family would visit the area and they carried their own food on the trips “because we could not eat at restaurants.”
Moore remembers playing football for L’Ouverture against teams that then comprised the Pitt 8 Conference — including Savanna, Haileyville, Hartshorne, Quinton and Kiowa. He said the team also played Black high schools like Idabel and Muskogee Manuel.
He called Rev. Wade Watts, Dr. Willa Strong, and Clara Luper some of the “early civil rights leaders in the area and the state” who challenged the way people thought about segregation.
“I never understood it, really, but I didn’t really think about it because we could still be members of the Boys Club,” Moore said, referring to the club where he played basketball and wrestled.
“But why we were separated school-wise, I don’t know,” Moore said. “I still don’t understand it.”
He graduated high school and graduated in 1969 from Langston University, a historically Black college in Oklahoma, before he was recruited to teach in Gary, Indiana.
Gary, Indiana thrived during that period with a population of 178,320 in 1960 and had “28 elementary schools, five high schools, five middle schools and a performing arts center,” Moore said.
The city’s makeup was predominantly Black — and is still 84.8% Black, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2010 data — and Moore said that’s where he first got involved in the civil rights movement and Black politics with then-Mayor Richard Gordon Hatcher.
Hatcher and Carl Stokes were the first elected Black mayors of an American city with more than 100,000 residents after winning their seats on Nov. 7, 1967. Stokes was elected mayor of Cleveland, Ohio before going on to serve in the state’s House of Representatives and as a US ambassador.
Moore said he remembers Gary, Indiana hosting a Black political convention in 1973 and “anybody and everybody who was involved in Black politics was there.”
He said the event hosted civil rights leaders including Jessie Jackson, Andrew Young, John Conyers, Muhammad Ali, and Coretta Scott King.
“That was a learning experience coming from Southeast Oklahoma,” Moore said.
Moore said the message at the convention was coming together as a country to move forward.
He said activists during the Civil Rights Era called for change and promoted voter registration — something he believes is also important today to enact change.
“That’s still a big push — registering to vote, making your voice heard with the vote and not with violence,” Moore said.
Moore said he sees some similarities between racial unrest from the Civil Rights Era and with nation’s current atmosphere.
But he said the majority of people causing violence in recent protests across the nation are not campaigning for equality.
“These people come out after dark to cause mayhem and stuff like that,” Moore said. “They’re not a part of the movement to get people to understand what’s going on politically.”
