Two locals are representing McAlester at the Miss Oklahoma pageant this week.
Reigning Miss McAlester Samantha Donato and Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen Estella Kirk are competing at the Miss Oklahoma pageant at Tulsa's River Spirit Casino and Resort, where the next state representative will be crowned Saturday.
"After 2 years of an unique situation as the girls have held their title, they are focused on representing not only themselves but the McAlester community in a positive way," Miss McAlester Director Jeanie McCabe said.
Last year's local competition affiliated with Miss Oklahoma and Miss America was cancelled along with the national cancellation due to COVID-19 concerns.
That meant Donato and Kirk could retain their crowns as the local representatives for another year and made them eligible to compete in this year's Miss Oklahoma.
Donato is a McAlester High School graduate who won the 2020 Miss McAlester Competition in June 2019. Her platform was Special Songs for Special People and she sang "Never Enough" for her talent during the competition.
She is now pursuing a nursing degree at Oklahoma Baptist University.
Kirk was named the 2020 Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen at that same competition and is now in her junior year through Epic Charter Schools and plans to pursue a music degree.
Beta Iota of Epsilon Sigma Alpha International has sponsored the Miss McAlester and Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen Scholarships Competitions since 1978. The local women’s service organization provides monies and volunteer hours to many philanthropic projects locally and across the nation.
Miss Oklahoma preliminaries started Monday and are set to run throughout the week with the finals competition set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The competition can be watched on the livestream at https://watch.pageantslive.com/categories/OklahomaMAO.
All 40 Miss Oklahoma candidates completed the interview portion Monday and were divided into three groups for the competition.
Donato's group, the Omega Group, completed the talent portion Tuesday, where she sang "I'll Stand By You."
Omega Group is set to finish the on-stage interview/social impact pitch on Wednesday and the evening wear portion on Thursday.
Kirk was scheduled to complete the interview portion Wednesday, afternoon talent on Thursday, and activewear, on-stage question, evening gown.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.