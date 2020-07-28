McAlester Regional Health Center welcomes interns

McAlester Regional Health Center CEO David Keith, along with Graduate Medical Education Administrator Gayla Burow and Residency Program Director Dr. Vanessa Meuniot welcome the 2020-2021 Resident Interns.
We have attracted remarkable talent from across the country to join the McAlester Regional Family Medicine Residency Program.
Please help us welcome:
• Dr. Stephanie Abrams graduate of the University of North Texas Health Science Center
• Dr. Jacob Forbes graduate of Touro University Nevada College
• Dr. Connor Gill, graduate of Kansas City University of Medicine
• and Dr. Devak Patel, graduate of Kansas City University of Medicine.
This year, we had over 160 applicants and we feel that these four individuals will make a great addition to our Family Medicine Residency Program and Primary Care Physicians at Southeast Family Medicine Clinic, currently located at 4 E Clark Bass Blvd. We are excited to announce that our Family Medicine Physicians will be moving to the Southeast Clinics Healthplex, located at 10 S. 3rd St. in McAlester on August 17. To schedule an appointment call 918.421.4619 and select “1.”
