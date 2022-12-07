Mitch Reed said McAlester becoming a Purple Heart City is for more than the veterans who received one of the military's highest honors.
The Oklahoma Post Commander of the Military Order of Purple Heart said during a Wednesday ceremony at the JI Stipe Center that McAlester's new designation is in honor of Purple Heart recipients and all veterans.
“It’s for all veterans,” Reed said. “That means a lot to us to know that we’re still recognized this many years later.”
McAlester became the 126th city in Oklahoma recognized as a Purple Heart City — for which a mayor must deliver an official proclamation, which is then presented to the local chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
McAlester Mayor John Browne opened the ceremony by reading the proclamation naming McAlester as a Purple Heart City aloud during Wednesday’s ceremony and gave the brief history of the medal.
Signs that designate McAlester as a Purple Heart city will be installed at every welcome sign entering McAlester to recognize the title.
"McAlester has always honored its veterans with Armed Forces Day and other events that take place. This will fit in perfectly," the mayor previously told the News-Capital.
Reed served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and is a recipient of two Purple Hearts. He has been devoted to recognizing the sacrifices made by Oklahomans. He started in Broken Arrow five years ago and has been working on recognizing Oklahoma’s cities and towns ever since.
Reed spoke about how Vietnam veterans did not get the welcome home celebrations as other veterans of previous wars did.
“I’m humbled to call Oklahoma home, because we don’t treat people that way,” Reed said. “Oklahoma is the greatest state in my mind than every state in this county. I’ll stand by that until the day I die.”
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post District 7 Commander Aaron Smith spoke about how he was awarded the medal after being injured in January 2005 by shrapnel near Samarra, Iraq.
“All Purple Heart recipients have their own story,” Smith said. “While some are scarier than the others, here is mine.”
Smith said he was called out to work on a Bradley Fighting Vehicle and said the only question he remembered prior to being injured was being asked what happened during a mortar attack.
“I don’t remember my exact response, but I will never forget that a few minutes later, we found out,” Smith said.
He said after the first mortar hit; he went to take cover inside a building when a mortar landed less than a yard in front of him.
Smith said he was struck by shrapnel just below his body armor and was flown by medical helicopter to a field hospital where he underwent surgery before waking up three days later in the intensive care unit.
“Since then, I’ve done my best to honor those Purple Heart recipients that were not as lucky by continuing to serve my community, especially my fellow veterans.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
