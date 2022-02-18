McAlester Public Works director new Eufaula city manager

Former McAlester Public Works Director Jeb Jones says what he learned in McAlester will be helpful in his new position at Eufaula.
Jones started his new job as Eufaula city manager this week.
"Things are going real well," Jones said of his first few days at his new job. "I'm trying to get up to speed."
As Eufaula city manager, Jones is responsible for all of the city's functions, including City Hall, municipal court, the police and fire departments and public works, to name a few. He said his duties are similar to those of McAlester City Manager Pete Stasiak, just not on the same scale.
"We're a town of 3,000 and McAlester is a town of 18,000," Jones noted.
Jones originally came to McAlester on May, 17, 2021, as the city's Public Works director after previously serving in that capacity in Eufaula. His responsibilities in Eufaula at that time included the city's streets, water and waste water operations — many of the same responsibilities he had when he became Public Works director in McAlester.
Although Jones said he'd enjoyed his time at McAlester, he accepted the opportunity to return to Eufaula as that municipality's new city manager.
Asked about some of the highlights during his nine months as McAlester's Public Works director, Jones mentioned water quality, water transmission projects and city streets.
The water quality upgrades included going through a series of chemical trials at the McAlester Water Treatment Plant, where he worked with plant operators to enhance the city's drinking water. That included upgrading the city's byproduct compliance rate.
"When treating water, you have different coagulants you add," Jones said. "It helps clean and clear the water," he noted, along with chlorine treatments.
Other improvements during Jones' time at McAlester involved city streets.
"We completed a $750,000 street overlay project," he said, with the overlay project involving multiple streets. "We were able to do street overlays in every ward," Jones said.
He also helped the city of McAlester move forward on a consent order from the state Department of Environmental Quality concerning a part of the city's sewer system that tended to overflow during periods of high rainfall.
Jones also mentioned the $32.5 million loan approved by city of McAlester voters to begin replacing some of the city's water distribution and transmission lines. He expects construction on some of the first projects to soon get underway, with preliminary work already started.
"A lot of that was already in place," Jones said, adding he enjoyed working with Dale Burke and Robert Vaughan of Infrastructure Solutions Group on the projects.
Jones said he learned a lot by working with Stasiak, which should be helpful in his new job as Eufaula's city manager.
"To work with Pete and all the other department heads was invaluable," Jones said.
Now that he's returned to Eufaula, what are some of his goals for that city?
"We want to make sure we're transparent here," Jones said. "We want to provide the level of service to our citizens they deserve and pay for. Communication is a big part of that."
Jones will now work with Eufaula's Public Works director — who holds the position he previously held himself.
"A gentleman named Willie Eastteam is the director of Public Works here," Jones said. "He was my foreman in Eufaula before I moved to McAlester. He's very capable."
In McAlester, Stasiak said Jones achieved a lot in his time as the city's director of Public Works.
"He came here and filled a position that had been vacant for some time," Stasiak said. "He brought new ideas to the department. He worked hard with the water plant people on water quality."
Stasiak has already started the search to fill the newly-vacant position of McAlester's Public Works director.
"We are already advertising for that position and I have some resumés," said Stasiak.
Stasiak said Jones came on board with a tremendous amount of experience when he was hired last May.
"It's a shame we couldn't keep him," said Stasiak. "That's what happens when you have talented people.
"He will be missed."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.