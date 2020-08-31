McAlester, OK (74501)

Today

Cloudy skies early followed by heavy thunderstorms late. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by heavy thunderstorms late. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.