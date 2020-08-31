Data on coronavirus cases among McAlester Public Schools students and employees is available on the district website.
MPS required masks and other protocols to prevent community spread across the district prior to starting the academic year last week on an A/B schedule — and MPS Superintendent Randy Hughes said the district wanted to be transparent about COVID-19 data.
"If people want to know how many in our district is positive or is being quarantined, that information is right there," Hughes said. "We just want our people to know we're going to be up front; we're going to show you where we're at and that's kind of the way we've always been."
McAlester reported Monday that a student at Puterbaugh Middle School tested positive and the district's COVID-19 information and data is available at https://sites.google.com/mcalester.k12.ok.us/covid-19-information/home.
The site provides information on the MPS policies, symptoms and prevention tips for COVID-19, the district's current data, and some detail on the contact tracing process.
It offers the district's data on the number of students and staff to test positive and the number that are quarantined as of the date indicated.
Hughes said the idea originated from a recent conference call with superintendents across the state and wanting to be transparent about the COVID-19 situation across the district.
He said the cases reported come from either from the Pittsburg County Health Department, or a parent notifying the school and confirmation through the county health department.
"We know that there's going to be cases and we know that this is going to happen and kids are going to be quarantined," Hughes said. "We don't have 24-hour control over them so we try to make it as safe and the best we can here.
"We've got our procedures in place and we're trying to follow everything the very best we can," Hughes said in reference to guidelines from medical experts.
Data from the OSDH showed 58,733 total cases, 49,184 assumed recoveries, 800 deaths, and 8,749 active cases statewide as of Monday.
OSDH reported 581 total cases, 484 assumed recoveries, 15 deaths, and 82 active cases in Pittsburg County as of Monday.
MPS requires protective face coverings to be worn on campus with exceptions for anyone eating or who has a disability that makes it difficult to breathe with a mask. The district also implemented protocols for physical distancing, increased hygiene, and disinfection prior to the start of this school year to help prevent community spread.
“If a student tests positive for an active case of COVID-19, parents must report that to the school so that isolation is ensured and for school-related contact tracing and disinfection procedures,” MPS policy states. “No personally identifying information is to be released about the student by a contact tracer in order to protect student and family privacy and encourage people to report positive tests.”
The policy states any staff member who tests positive must report that to their supervisor.
Contact tracers from the Pittsburg County Health Department become involved after a positive case is reported. The tracers interview students and staff who report testing positive or who have been in close contact with someone who tested positive, then work with campus staff to identify anyone in close contact with the positive individual. Those individuals in close contact may be asked to self-quarantine to reduce the risk of community spread.
Each MPS school has one or more contact tracers who completed a certification course, school officials said. When they contact someone who tested positive, they need to know:
• The date the sample was taken that later tested positive for COVID-19.
• The date on which any COVID-19 signs or symptoms developed.
The information is used to determine the infectious period before the tracers ask for any locations and vehicles that should be closed until disinfected.
MPS uses the CDC definition of close contact person, which includes: being within 6 feet of someone for at least 15 minutes; direct physical contact; sharing eating or drinking utensils; sneezing, coughing, or getting respiratory droplets on another person.
Contact tracers may also consult seating charts, class rosters, and other references to identify students or staff who were close or the onset of their symptoms. The individual must also have 24 hours without a fever and improvement of symptoms.
Coronavirus symptoms include: fever, cough or sore throat; fast breathing, shortness of breath; muscle pain or body aches; fatigue, headache, new loss of taste or smell; congestion or runny nose, and nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea. Symptoms in children include: cough, shortness of breath; fever that lasts several days; chills; belly pain; vomiting or diarrhea; rash; red, cracked lips; red eyes; swelling of the hands or feet; joint pain; dizziness; vision problems; headache; looking pale.
“Students are expected to engage via Distance Learning while under self-quarantine or isolation UNLESS they are ill,” the policy states.
Hughes said he believes social distancing and being aware of potential spread outside of school are key to helping flatten the curve in McAlester and Pittsburg County.
