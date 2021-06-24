Ever wonder what your local library really looks like? Do you ever wish to peek behind closed doors?
Adults are welcome to join the McAlester Public Library from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for "AFTER HOURS" at the library.
We'll be opening the doors back up and giving you full acces to the inner workings of our library. You'll not only get the full tour but also have an opportunity to learn about our history, experience some of the challenges we face and hear about some of our plans for the future.
This is your chance to discuss with others over refreshments what the McAlester Public Library means to you.
