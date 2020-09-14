Homecoming festivities set for next week at McAlester Public Schools were postponed due to coronavirus concerns.
MPS Athletic Director John Homer said Monday that school officials were concerned about community spread potential of COVID-19 among the traditionally large groups of people who return to their alma mater for homecoming — scheduled this year for McAlester's Sept. 25 home football game against Bishop Kelley.
After the district limited fan attendance for extracurricular activities this year, Homer said school officials postponed homecoming festivities in the hopes of having a fuller celebration in the spring.
"We just figured it would be better if we do it in the spring and that way we can open it where everybody can come and we can have a parade downtown and not have to worry about stuff," Homer said. "I think it's going to be a whole lot better if we wait till the spring."
Festivities like the homecoming parade and homecoming court ceremonies were postponed to the spring on a date to be announced later — while the Sept. 25 football game is to be played as scheduled.
Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health showed 825 cumulative cases, 592 recoveries, 19 deaths and 214 active cases in Pittsburg County as of Monday.
OSDH reported 623 cumulative cases, 425 recoveries, 17 deaths and 181 active cases in McAlester as of Monday.
MPS also tracks and reports COVID-19 data from its district on its website. As of the district's latest update on Sept. 11, three employees and one student at MPS tested positive for COVID-19. The district reported eight employees and 79 students were quarantined for a total of 91 students and employees out due to the virus.
Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help prevent community spread amid the COVID-19 pandemic include physical distancing of at least 6 feet, wearing of protective face coverings in public, limiting numbers of public gatherings, increased sanitation protocols and more.
Homer said school officials wanted to make sure students, staff and parents would not be at risk of becoming infected at assemblies, a parade, or other homecoming activities — and be able to have the full activities at a later date to celebrate the students.
"We would rather do it where we can open it up and have everybody here," Homer said.
Homer said school officials had not determined a new date for homecoming activities as of Monday and would make an announcement at a later date.
He said assemblies, homecoming court announcements and the parade would go on as normal when the risk of community spread dissipates.
"We want this to be something special for our kids and the way it is right now, there would be limits on it," Homer said. "Right now you have to have limits on everything and I'm hoping we're back to normal by then."
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III
