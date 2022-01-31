The McAlester Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.
McAlester Police Officer Danny Kelley died Sunday night after battling complications from COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit at McAlester Regional Health Center.
“It’s just a devastating loss for his family and for our department family,” McAlester Police Chief Kevin Hearod said. “We’re just trying to do all we can for Shelley and Grant, his mom and dad right now.”
Hearod said officers from the department are standing guard for Kelley at Brumley Mills Funeral Home in McAlester until services are over.
“The majority of the department was at the hospital last night right after it happened,” Hearod said. “There were also officers from the highway patrol, Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Department, Choctaw Nation out there last night and showed their respects for the family and we’ve been with him at the funeral home ever since he’s been at the funeral home, and we’ll continue to be with him until the services are over.
“We won’t leave him alone,” Hearod said.
Hearod said Kelley was known by officers across Oklahoma.
“He was a firearms instructor, he went over and taught at the academy at least a couple times of year, so he’s known throughout the state,” Hearod said. “He’s trained a lot of those guys, the new recruits.”
The police chief said Kelley worked for the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Department for several years before joining MPD 13 years ago.
“He was real close to several of the guys,” Hearod said. “We’re real close together. A lot of the guys worked for him over there before coming over here.”
Hearod also said he is thankful for the support the community and other agencies has shown over the past week and continue to show after Kelley’s passing.
“We’ve had lots of people in the community who have reached out to us over the last week or so, and of course several other departments,” Hearod said. “I know the FOPs around the state have reached out to a lot of our guys. I heard from a lot of department heads for other agencies and different people from around the state.”
Two fundraisers for the Kelley family are currently scheduled.
Chili’s in McAlester will be donating 15% of the total cost of a meal to the Kelley family on Thursday, Feb. 10 from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. when a flyer is presented while ordering The flyer is currently available on the Chili’s McAlester Facebook page.
McAlester High School student and Oklahoma State 4-H Ambassador Reed Marcum will host a silent auction for The Hudson Strong Foundation and will equally divide proceeds from the auction to the Kelley family and Leann Yandell, a Lakewood Christian School teacher recently diagnosed with cancer.
Hearod said any other fundraiser efforts for the Kelley family will be communicated to the public when they are finalized.
