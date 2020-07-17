Doors are closed at the McAlester Police Department, but officers continue serving the public.
MPD Lt. Preston Rodgers said public access was again closed to the department's building as a way to limit contact and prevent community spread of the coronavirus.
"There's been an increase in the number of coronavirus cases that have been reported so (MPD Chief Kevin Hearod) felt it was the best for the safety of the officers and employees at the police department, along with the community to close the building," Rodgers said.
On Friday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 85 total cases, three deaths and 67 recoveries in Pittsburg County. OSDH reported 55 total cases, three deaths and 43 recoveries in McAlester as of Friday.
After the City of McAlester implemented changes to limit employee contact with the public, Rodgers said MPD never fully reopened except for one door briefly being unlocked for the public to access the dispatch window.
He said the doors were again locked on Thursday.
Anyone who needs to speak with an officer can call MPD at 918-423-1212 and request to meet with an officer outside the building, Rodgers said.
"We're doing kind of a curbside service," Rodgers said.
Notices on each door of the department offer more instruction to anyone looking for more direction.
Rodgers said the records division and municipal court clerk offices are open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
Records can be requested via email at terri.edwards@cityofmcalester.com.
McAlester's municipal court phone number is 918-421-4939 and all fines can be paid at www.cityofmcalester.com.
"We're going to serve the public the best we can with the conditions we're facing right now," Rodgers said.
