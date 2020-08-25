No complaints were filed with McAlester police during the opening weekend of the city's mandate requiring that a mask or other face covering be worn in places of public accommodations, public service areas or public settings.
That's according to McAlester Police Chief Kevin Hearod.
"I checked the logs from over the weekend," Hearod said Monday. "Friday, Saturday and Sunday we had no reports of any businesses not cooperating, or complying."
Hearod said that while driving around the city he's personally observed lots of businesses already have signs in place stating the face mask requirement policy.
Signs were also being prepared at City Hall, with the idea to distribute them to businesses, said City Manager Pete Stasiak.
Ordinance 2692 passed by a split vote of the city council during a special meeting last Thursday along with an emergency declaration — with the result that the ordinance went into effect immediately instead of on Aug. 23 as previously expected. Despite strong opposition from citizens who attended the council meeting, Mayor John Browne maintained the measure is necessary to help stop the spread of COVID 19.
Hearod said copies of the new city ordinance which struck a $100 fine for individuals who violate the face mask provision were passed out to police shift commanders after the city council passed the measure last Thursday night.
Although the ordinance struck the fine for individuals, it kept intact a provision to fine business operators and other operators of "places of public accommodation, public service areas and public settings" up to $100 a day for not requiring masks be worn by members of the public entering their sites.
Hearod said early Monday police had received no reports of businesses not complying with the ordinance.
Mayor Browne said previously that the measure requires the face coverings be work inside those public places where social distancing is not possible to help against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. A national report has placed McAlester and Pittsburg County in the red zone for the spread of COVID-19, while the Oklahoma State Department of Health continues to place the city and county in the orange zone.
McAlester police have not been immune from complications resulting from COVID-19.
"We've had to quarantine 10 different officers for exposure," Hearod said, including eight who were quarantined at the same time. None of the officers tested positive for COVID-19, but they still had to be quarantined for 14 days before coming to work, he said. All but two have reported back to duty, the police chief said. The other two are finishing the remaining days of their quarantines.
The loss of the officers during their quarantine periods meant the department had to make some adjustments in other officers' schedules to keep the PD adequately staffed.
"We were able to make adjustments to make sure we have enough," Hearod said.
City Ordinance No. 2692 states the "passage of an ordinance mandating the wearing of face coverings and limiting operations and gatherings in certain public settings is necessary to protect the health and safety of McAlester residents and to keep businesses open."
It states that except for exceptions noted in the ordinance, "Persons located within Public Service Areas or Places of Public Accommodation are required to wear face coverings at all times when present therein. Except as otherwise provided ... persons in any Public Setting (where) social or physical distancing cannot be maintained, are required to wear face coverings."
The ordinance kept intact a measure that individuals who refuse to wear a face covering in a place of public accommodation, educational institution or indoor public setting, or who refuse to leave when told to do so, can be prosecuted under criminal trespass, disturbing the peace or disorderly conduct, or any similar offenses that circumstances warrant.
