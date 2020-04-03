Given the current situation concerning the COVID-19 virus, the McAlester/Pittsburg County 911 Emergency Call Center is attempting to inform Emergency Responders, before they arrive on scene, as to whether or not a Call for Service involves a person who may have signs or symptoms and risk factors for COVID-19.
In addition to questions such as “Where is your emergency?” and “What’s going on?”, there are additional questions you may be asked when calling 911; such as, “Does the patient or person have a fever, trouble breathing, or a cough?” and “Has anyone there been exposed to COVID-19 or recently traveled from an area identified as a high risk area?”
Please don’t be alarmed by these questions. Emergency Responders will be quickly dispatched to everyone who calls our 911 center requesting emergency assistance. These additional questions should not delay the dispatch of your call. Your honest answers will simply provide the responders the information they need to better prepare for and protect themselves from a known risk.
Call 911 if you have an emergency. Be sure to notify the call taker if you have or think you might have COVID-19.
Call your doctor or your healthcare provider for medical advice if you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing.
If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19, seek medical attention immediately.
Emergency warning signs include but are not limited to:
Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
New confusion or the inability to awaken
Bluish lips or face
If possible, put on a facemask before medical help arrives.
For more information about emergency warning signs, being sick or caring for someone who is sick with COVID-19 visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/steps-when-sick.html
Our Emergency Responders, Police, Fire and Medical Personnel, are now on, or soon will be on the frontlines of COVID-19. Please help us protect them by providing as much accurate information as possible.
