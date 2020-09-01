McAlester pastor helping with hurricane relief efforts

James Hail’s voice cracked as he recalled hurricane victims in Louisiana telling him they hadn’t eaten in more than a day or their entire home was destroyed.
The 67-year-old Vietnam veteran and McAlester pastor deployed with American Red Cross more than one week ago to start helping people around Houston before evacuating from Beaumont, Texas, and being sent to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. His group has helped people in Louisiana for about a week — finding them hotel rooms, food and helping protect them against the COVID-19 pandemic along the way.
“There’s people hurting everywhere,” Hail said. “It brings tears to your eyes.”
He was deployed as a shelter associate for those displaced by Hurricane Hanna, before having to evacuate as Hurricane Laura last week and going to help in Louisiana.
Hail specializes with American Red Cross in disaster spiritual care and was first deployed to southeast Texas a little more than one week ago. Soon afterward, he was moved to Louisiana to help with mass sheltering and mass care.
But the COVID-19 pandemic has presented some challenges.
Hail said safety protocols to prevent community spread have increased while assisting disaster victims. He said non-congregate sheltering, where the organization finds hotel rooms and other temporary sheltering for disaster victims, has become more commonplace to reduce contact among people.
He said Red Cross takes several other precautions too — COVID-19 screenings, isolation areas for individuals with symptoms, masks, sanitation protocols, and more.
Hail said he was inspired to get involved with American Red Cross through interactions with the organization throughout his life.
American Red Cross contacted him about his stillborn son while he was serving in Vietnam, then helped him return to the United States for the funeral and to be with his wife, Hail said.
Hail said the organization helped him again in 1977 when his grandmother died.
“As I was sitting on my porch one day, doing my normal Bible study and everything I thought ‘I need to get involved with doing some things,’” Hail said.
He soon got in touch with the organization and started training for disaster response to become a volunteer with American Red Cross.
Hail lived in McAlester before starting in the military in 1971 and has now been pastor at Abba’s House House of God in the city for two years.
He served in the Army for a little more than 12 years on separate stints in military intelligence, artillery, and as a commissioned officer.
Hail has volunteered with the Red Cross in the South Central/Southeast Oklahoma Chapter since October 2019 as a DAT Supervisor.
He started pastoring after he was discharged in 1985 in a Louisiana community before moving the next year to Tulsa.
Hail was an evangelist for many years afterward, as well as worked as a project manager in materials planning, as a supervisor for Air Force aircraft maintenance.
He said volunteering with American Red Cross
“They use us where they need us and they’re very protective of the donor dollar,” Hail said.
“They just want to make sure we do what’s right not only for the clients, the people that we help, but for those that have helped us help them,” he added.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.