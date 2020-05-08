McAlester parks and rec workers remind everyone to be safe

McAlester Parks and Recreation workers wanted to give people a chance to smile while reminding them to stay safe during the COVID 19 pandemic.
City of McAlester Head Gardener Robbie Patton said he felt inspired after seeing a photo posted by a friend of his.
Taking a cue from that image, Patton adorned a small tree with what resembles a makeshift protective face mask. He hopes it reminds those who see it that they need to continue to take precautions during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The mask now adorns a yaupon holly evergreen in the center median of Carl Albert Parkway, just west of the Sixth Street intersection. The small tree, which resembles a shrub or bush, is best seen by those heading west on Carl Albert Parkway after passing under the Sixth Street traffic signal.
Coming up with a mask to fit the tree took some doing. Patton had some assistance with the concept from his wife, Tonya Patton.
"My wife took a bed sheet," Robbie Patton said. Following a few modifications, they fashioned what resembles a face mask big enough to fit the tree, and they tied it into place.
A few more steps were needed to get the effect Patton sought.
Johnny Reich, from the city's Streets Department, helped with lettering that reads "COVID-19" on the front of the makeshift mask.
"He's pretty good with art," Patton said.
Patton and city of McAlester Land Maintenance Supervisor Sherman Miller worked together to create the pair of eyes that sit near the top of the tree, above the mask.
"I drew it off and we cut it out of quarter-inch plywood," Patton said. "Sherman and I painted it."
The assembled pieces have the tree now resembling an animated face behind a protective mask — one which Patton, Miller, and the rest who worked on the project hope conveys they message they want.
"Everybody needs to be vigilant," said Patton. "Be kind to one another and be respectful.
"We can get through it. We can do this together."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
