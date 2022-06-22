Two McAlester organizations received the top tourism awards in Oklahoma.
Simply Country Ranch owners and Dancing Rabbit Music Festival organizers recently won RedBud Awards, the state’s highest honors in tourism and presented by the Oklahoma Travel Industry Association.
“We’re extremely proud of both of these groups for the work and commitment that they show McAlester and support they give to our community,” McAlester Tourism Director Billy Sumner said. “I think these awards are just another recognition of the hard work they put in.”
Simply Country Ranch owners Lauren and Ben Denny said they are proud to receive the RedBud Award for Outstanding Agritourism Attraction for their ranch designed to give people a fun farming experience.
“It’s really cool that we get to be part of that and Dancing Rabbit is in there so it just shows McAlester is making a lot of waves,” Lauren Denny said. “McAlester is putting its name on the map and it’s well deserved because we have such a cool community.”
The Dennys started the ranch last year after moving from Idaho to McAlester on land that’s been in the family for about seven generations. The couple said they enjoy being able to build things with their own hands and see things grow from the fruits of their labor.
They started a fall festival last year with a goal of having a major event every few months to bring people in for a fun, educational time.
Simply Country Ranch is popular on social media with 610,000 followers on TikTok and more than 2,500 likes on Facebook, with videos of the owners and the animals on the ranch.
“We really wanted to show the community and the entire nation what farming really is,” Ben said of getting on social media. “We wanted to show people how passionate farmers and ranchers really are and how they take care of animals.”
The Dennys said they want to continue expansion with a country concert on Sept. 30 during their fall festival that will also include several season-themed traditions.
They also host tours, movie nights, several events like a recent “donuts for dads” for Father’s Day, and more regularly posted on the ranch’s website and social media accounts.
“We’re trying to a little bit of everything and get feedback from the community on what they need, what they like and just trying to fill some of those voids,” Lauren said. “We just want to do more, and more, and more.”
Blake Lynch, Dancing Rabbit Music Association President, said the organization is excited to receive the Merit Award for Outstanding New Event.
“I think awards like this really help us attract sponsors and it puts us on a platform with other events across the state,” Lynch said.
Dancing Rabbit Music Festival began in 2021 with shows in May, June and July featuring headliners Charlie Parr, John Fullbright and Band of Heathens, along with supporting acts and a one-off fall show featuring Parker Millsap.
This year’s Dancing Rabbit Music Festival series opened with the May 7 show, headlined by acclaimed Oklahoma artist John Moreland and concert openers Travis Linville and Joe Pug.
Flobots headlined the June 11 free concerts, which also included Nashville pop singer Josie Dunne and the California band alt-rock band Stroke 9. Leaders of the rap-rock group previously told the News-Capital that Flobots even added new national tour dates after Dancing Rabbit organizers called about booking them for the show.
“That’s awesome and we’re getting that message more and more as the show gets a reputation,” Lynch said.
Dancing Rabbit continues with this summer’s finale on July 16 featuring the Quaker City Nighthawks, Shawn James and the Texas Gentlemen.
Lynch said he enjoys taking his family a couple blocks from home to enjoy an event in the city’s downtown.
But he also wants to see the event help McAlester’s recent development in drawing people to downtown. Lynch said he likes seeing local people enjoy the shows, in addition to bringing people outside the area to enjoy the community’s free event.
He spoke with concert attendees from Alabama, another from Arkansas, and a guy from Dallas who brought friends to watch Stroke 9 in McAlester.
“We’ve had a lot of locals enjoy the shows for free and experience top-quality music in the area, but it’s also great to see while we’re doing that, see people from Texas and other places come enjoy McAlester,” Lynch said.
