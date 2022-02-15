McAlester native serves aboard Navy warship in Norfolk

McAlester, OK (74501)

Today

Sunshine early followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds this afternoon. High around 70F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.