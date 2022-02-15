McAlester native serves aboard Navy warship in Norfolk

NORFOLK. VA. — Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabrielle Valdez, a McAlester native, serves in the U.S. Navy aboard a warship operating out of Norfolk.
Valdez joined the Navy four years ago. Today, she serves as a quartermaster aboard the USS Truxtun.
"My father served in the Marines for eight years," Valdez said. "In addition to my father's service inspiring me, I was also interested in the educational benefits."
Growing up in McALester, Valdez attended Savanna High School and graduated in 2017. Today, Valdez relies upon skills and values similar to those found in McAlester to succeed in the military.
"Growing up, I learned southern hospitality and manners," Valdez said. "With six older brothers, I had to grow a thick skin."
Those lessons have helped Valdez while serving aboard the USS Truxtun.
A Navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and a phalanx close-in weapons system.
Destroyers like the USS Truxtun are taking part in an initiative called Task Force Greyhound (TGG). It is designed to provide the fleet with additional continuously-ready, fully-certified warships prepared to accomplish a full range of on-demand missions. TGG assigns Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers home-ported at Mayport, Florida and Norfolk, Virginia, to be at-the-ready to fill fleet commander requirements and to counter Russian naval threats to the homeland. A growing priority, the destroyer's activities also support the need to maintain an undersea warfare competiitive edge over Russian submarines off the East Coast.
Serving in the Navy means Valdez is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America's focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
"The Navy keeps the trade routes open and provides defensive tactics against foreign enemies," said Valdez.
With more that 90% of all trade traveling by sea and 95% of the world's international phone and internet traffic carried through underwater fiber optic, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
The Surface Force is responding to the realities of the modern security environment, and their efforts are critical in preserving the freedom of the seas, deterring aggression and winning wars.
Commander of Naval Surface Forces Vice Admiral Roy Kitchener said "The Surface Force will continue to meet the challenge of strategic competition and respond to the realities of the modern security environment. Our efforts are critical to preserve freedom of the seas, deter aggression and win wars."
Valdez and the sailors she serves with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
"I'm proud to be knowledgeable in my job," Valdez said. "When the captain asks questions, it's important knowing I'll provide him with answers."
As Valdez and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
"Serving in the Navy means I'm part of something larger tan myself," said Valdez.
USS Truxtun is part of the USS George H.W. Bush Strike Group, ramping up for a fleet exercise that will integrate multi-level faceted training that will prepare participants for future deployments. The ship's crew has successfully completed all basic phase training and is making outstanding progress to be prepared to operate in a complex seamanship environment.
