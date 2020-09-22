McAlester native retires from U.S. Navy after 36 years of service

Capt. Pete Nilsen, a McAlester native, held a “virtual” retirement ceremony last week at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Virginia Beach, Virginia, ending his 36 years of Navy service.
The 1980 McAlester High School graduate joined the Navy in 1984.
Beginning his career as an enlisted Sailor, he served aboard the USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) from 1984-1988 and then served as an instructor at Virginia Beach where he won “Sailor of the Year” award in 1990. He received his commission in 1994. He served as an officer aboard numerous ships including: USS Carney (DDG 64); USS Mitscher (DDG 57); USS Monterey (CG 61); USS Kauffman (FFG 59); and most notably as executive officer and then commanding officer of the USS Cole (DDG 67) from 2011-2013. In 2000, 17 Sailors were killed and 39 injured on the USS Cole when al Qaeda attacked the ship while refueling in Yemen.
He was also the commanding officer of USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) from 2017-2019.
Ashore Nilsen’s assignments included assistant officer in charge AEGIS training detachment Norfolk; staff of commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic; assistant chief of staff Navy Air and Missile Defense Command, Dahlgren, Virginia. Nilsen’s final assignment was executive officer, Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Virginia Beach.
“Capt. Nilsen is an exceptional leader with a broad depth of knowledge,” said Capt. Erik Nilsson, commander, Naval Beach Group Two. “The Navy is losing a great leader when he retires.”
Nilsen’s mother, Beth Oliver, and his sister Jennifer Green, live in McAlester. He is married to the former Teresa Autry from Valdosta, Georgia, and they have three children. They plan to remain in the Virginia Beach area.
