McAlester meat processing plant gets $500,000 grant

Christopher Kay and other family members at Kay's Meat Processing in McAlester tried not to get prematurely excited when notified the business had been approved for a $500,000 grant to expand its meat-processing plant.
Kay said it felt great to learn Kay's Meat Processing had been approved for the grant — but he wanted to wait until the check had been sent and received before he got too excited.
"I've learned not to count my chickens before they hatched," he said.
They finally hatched, so to speak, with the arrival of the funds — a $500,000 check to Kay's Meat Processing, issued through the state of Oklahoma's Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry. Funds came through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security ACT, also known as the CARES Act.
When it's coupled with a $600,000 grant awarded to Eastern Oklahoma State College for its meat processing facility in Wilburton, the grants are putting a total of $1.1 million into the local economies. A purpose of the grants is to help lessen any shortages in the meat supply chain, such as resulted this year from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The $500,000 grant to Kay's is designed to help Kay's Meat Processing expand its meat processing production through an expansion and new equipment.
Eastern'S $600,000 grant is to help buy new equipment and pay for renovations in the college's meat processing facility. Both grants were designed to expand the meat-processing and production capabilities in the area, with Eastern also utilizing its facility to help train workers in the field.
The grant to Kay's Meat Processing will have benefits locally and beyond, said Christopher Kay, a member of the Kay family at the family-owned business.
"It's really going to help," Kay said. He said Kay's Meat Processing has already started to expand the facility.
"It's speeding up a 15-year process that we were already doing," he said. "We saw the need for it."
Kay said the grant will help make it possible to increase production.
"We will be able to process a greater quantity, which will help our community," said Kay, adding that areas outside the community will benefit as well.
"We're adding an additional cooler and an additional freezer," Kay said, referring to the large walk-in industrial coolers and freezers used at meat processing plants.
He said there are currently six full-time workers at the plant who are members of the Kay family, along with five additional employees. When the expansion is complete, Kay expects more employees will be added.
"It will open up more jobs for us," said Kay.
"Our biggest issue is going to be getting good, quality employees," he said. He figured some might come through Eastern Oklahoma State College's meat-processing program, which he noted will be going through its own expansion thanks to the college's $600,000 grant.
"They see the problem with this part of the world," Kay said, referring to the need for more meat processing capabilities.
He credited Henry Lehr with Eastern' Small Business Development Center for helping Kay's MeaT Processing through the entire application process. Lehr said he was glad to help.
"We helped them with the grant-writing process and being on the phone," said Lehr, who works out of Eastern's McAlester Campus. "Any time you can see a big win like that, it's always the goal.
"We've helped quite a few businesses," Lehr said. While they obviously do not always result in something as large as the grant for Kay's Meat Processing, Lehr said he's ready to help any way he can.
"It's always nice to help people," he said.
Eastern Oklahoma State College President Janet Wansick spoke of Eastern's appreciation for its own grant, as well as Eastern's assistance to Kay's Meat Processing.
"We're thrilled we were able to be part of bringing $1.1 million to this part of the state," Wansick said. "We love that our Small Business Development Center is able to help others."
Eastern can help the industry in several ways.
"We are able to do meat processing and train employees," Wansick noted. She credited Larriann Livingston, dean of Eastern's Agriculture Division, for work in helping Eastern win its grant award.
The total $1.1 million in grants for Eastern and Kay's came from a total $10 million in in CARES Act funding to Oklahoma "to expand meat processing capacity and address supply chain disruptions as a part of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency."
How far in advance is Kay's booked out for those wanting meat processed?
"We were booked out until 2023," Kay said. He said for example if someone usually brought them two calves a year, for example, they would automatically have a spot booked for the next year.
"After this COVID deal, people wanted to expand that," Kay said — a reaction to the temporary meat shortage in many parts of the nation, including the McAlester area. Ranchers trying to help a neighbor might offer to get them a calf, but the meat-processing facilities were already fully booked.
The idea behind the grants to Kay's and Eastern is to help alleviate that problem, and be able to complete future meat processing earlier. Restrictions are in place on how the grant can be used.
"Basically, it has to be used or anything that will increase production, like building a cooler, building a freezer, upgrading equipment," Kay said.
Kay said his grandfather designed the plant in a way that expansions could occur while current operations continue. He is hopeful much of the expansion can be completed by the first of the year, but that will be dependent on when all the needed equipment and other materials are available.
"We're using local contractors and they're doing it as fast as they can," Kay said. "The only holdup is getting the materials."
Originally, the plant had been named Kay's Kustom Killing, Kutting and Kuick Freeze.
He's confident the family business will continue.
"We have a fourth generation coming up," he said.
Other family members help part-time, including children of some family members who are already helping out when they can, or will when they get a little older. Christopher Kay said they include Kaden, Jaxon and Kimber Kay from his family, and Karingtyn and Kutler Kay from his brother Marty's family. They'll help continue the family tradition.
Kay said he recognizes the significance of the grant.
"It comes with a big responsibility," he said.
"We don't do this to make money," said Kay. "We do it because the community needs us to."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
