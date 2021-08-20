McAlester Masons raise $13,000 for local

The Masons of McAlester Lodge #9 sponsored a dinner and pie auction to benefit Ms. Steffanee Edwards in her battle against Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL.) The funds raised will all go toward the mounting medical bills and expenses accruing from travel to Houston's M.D. Anderson's Cancer Center for Clinical Trials in the treatment of this devastating cancer.
The Lodge and the family extend a special thanks to Angels Diner for providing the food, The Disabled American Veterans and all who helped and donated to this effort. Over $13,000.00 was raised. The Masonic Fraternity, from the Shriners to the Local Lodges, in Oklahoma and the United States give over 1.2 million dollars every day in support of education and charitable needs across the country.
