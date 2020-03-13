Due to public health concern and the threat of severe weather, the McAlester March for Babies on March 14 will be postponed.
A new date will be shared. To arrange for your donation to be picked up or with any questions please contact Jenny Thai, 918 407 2332 or Jthai@marchofdimes.org.
At March of Dimes, the health and wellness of our community is always our top priority. As such, we are working closely with local, state and federal health officials on an ongoing basis to monitor the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) threat.
March for Babies, at its core, is a months-long effort to rally the community around a cause for healthier moms and babies. At March of Dimes, we rely heavily on the engagement and fundraising activities in the months leading up to the one-day event to support our important research, advocacy and programmatic initiatives dedicated to moms and babies. The US is currently experiencing an urgent maternal and infant health crisis and that support from everyone is needed now more than ever – even more so with the threat of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).
We do know that during pregnancy, your immune system is less quick to respond to illness so you’re more likely to become sick. As stated by the CDC, we have limited pregnancy-specific data about COVID-19 at this time. However, based on prior outbreaks caused by similar viruses (e.g. SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV), we know that pregnant women and babies are more at risk of becoming sick. As we face this public health crisis together, it is more important than ever that we continue to fundraise and rally to support moms, babies and families. We need your help now more than ever
