MUSKOGEE — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced the sentencing of McAlester residents, Callie Marie Woolsey, age 31, and Darron Ray Aldridge, age 41, for distribution of heroin. Woolsey was sentenced to 188 months’ imprisonment, and three years of supervised release, and Aldridge to 151 months’ imprisonment, and three years of supervised release. They were also ordered to pay $2,539.63 in restitution. The charges arose from an investigation by the McAlester Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleged that on December 16, 2018, in the Eastern District of Oklahoma, the defendants knowingly and intentionally distributed heroin, a Schedule I controlled substance. The government’s case included evidence that A.B. died as a result of ingesting the heroin the defendants distributed to A.B.
“When death is avoidable, as it is when caused by drug overdose, it is especially tragic,” said Brian J. Kuester, United States Attorney. “The needless loss and pain is felt by family, friends, and community. The death that led to the prosecution of these defendants was caused by heroin, an illicit opioid that has inflicted countless deaths across the country. There is no ‘safe’ heroin. Any given dose could end a life. If you are a user please get help. If you are providing others with heroin, whether it be for profit or you think you are doing a friend a favor, stop before it is too late. The consequences are irreversible.”
“Those who distribute drugs do so for one purpose, to make a profit,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge, Eduardo A. Chávez. “The DEA will never stop seeking justice for those who prey on others’ addictions.”
The Honorable Ronald A. White, U.S. District Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, in Muskogee, presided over the hearings. Assistant United States Attorney Sarah McAmis represented the United States.
